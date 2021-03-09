Apple may soon begin manufacturing the iPhone 12 in India: Report





According to a report from Business Standards, Apple is looking for an opportunity to start manufacturing the iPhone 12 in India. The report reveals that US-based tech giants are aiming to shift 7-10% of iPhone 12’s manufacturing capacity to India.Read Also-Apple brings updates for iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2: Here’s how to download:

Apple already manufactures some models such as the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 in India through contract partners such as Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron. In addition to Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron look forward to becoming part of the local production of the iPhone 12, according to the report. The price of Rs69,990.Read more-Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G5 G and more

The move will force Cupertino-based tech giants to take advantage of the Government of India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Made in India iPhone 12 can be purchased in the domestic and international markets to help brands avoid heavy import taxes. For Pegatron, the Made in India iPhone 12 will be ready by mid-2021. Read Also-Apple will discontinue the expensive iMac Pro.You can use it until it is out of stock

Locally produced iPhone 12 mini

According to several other media reports, the company will also shift production of the iPhone 12 Mini in India, but this has not been confirmed at this time. Emphasizing the same, the Business Standards Report suggests that the Wistron facility near Bangalore will also manufacture the iPhone 12 mini. However, no final decision has been made so far. It has been reported that Apple may have shifted its focus from the mini to the iPhone 12 due to sluggish demand for the iPhone 12 mini.

According to another report from ET, the tech giant is working to expand its manufacturing capacity in India. We plan to increase local procurement of components for the iPhone. The report also suggests that in addition to the iPhone, Apple may soon begin local production of iPads, Airpods, and MacBooks.

