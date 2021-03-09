Cloud Commerce Benefiting from Google Cookie Apocalypse





TipRanks

AI is here; three powerful stocks that make a profit

Tech is a cool kid in the investment sector, offering an unbeatable combination of cutting-edge chic stock market returns and long-term stock market returns. That’s understandable; our digital world has gone through a clearly irreversible point in the integration of technology with our daily lives. High-tech companies, large and small, are clearly in a position to benefit from this trend, offering products and innovations that drive and expand the growth of their tech footprint. Artificial intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of the wave of technology. AI systems that enable machines to learn from experience, adapt to change, and process more information faster than ever before are driving the evolution of technology. The new AI system enables self-driving cars, personalizes sales and marketing, and accelerates network systems that bring together the Digital Universe. From an investor’s point of view, companies that build and use AI systems are in a position to make a profit in the near future. AI is here and is the only way to expand its presence. With this in mind, we opened the TipRanks database and got a scoop of three “Strong Buy” stocks, according to a community of analysts joking to take advantage of AI technology and stand out. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) Start with the medtech segment created by iCAD for solutions such as advanced imaging, radiation therapy, and workflow to facilitate early detection and treatment of cancer. iCAD provides a comprehensive hardware and software platform. The company’s Pro Found AI Risk tool is an integrated platform that streamlines the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The VeraLook platform uses similar advanced technology to improve image processing in the detection of colon polyps. The demand for medical technology is high, and iCAD’s AI-powered platform uses common diagnostic tools to improve accuracy. It is part of medtech’s natural trend of greater integration of tools and treatments. The sector, like many healthcare industries, is growing, with iCAD reporting $ 10.5 million in revenue in the fourth quarter. This is a 47% continuous increase, supported by a 70% continuous increase in product revenue from ProFound AI. Year-over-year, quarterly revenue increased 11%, with ProFound AI sales up 21% in particular. François Brisebore, an analyst covering this stock of Oppenheimer, sees ProFoundAI as a strong winner of the company. “ICAD is investing in growth to gain more share in growing TAM by providing innovative AI-driven breast cancer detection products and targeted and efficient cancer treatment solutions (quality over quantity). We believe the home will be rewarded for years. It’s an attractive tool for investors looking for innovation themes in biotechnology and exposure to the wave of growth in AI data. Ultimately, ProFound AI Risk Is in the very early stages of launch, but we believe it is a great example of the potential of AI in changing therapeutic paradigms, “says Brisebois. I gave my opinion. Not surprisingly, Brisebois rates ICAD as an outperform (or purchase) with a $ 27 price target. This figure means a 63% increase over the year. (Click here to see Brisebois performance) A unanimous Strong Buy consensus assessment of ICAD shares shows that Wall Street has broadly agreed with Oppenheimers analysts. ICAD stocks have seven buy-side ratings. An average price target of $ 21.57 means a 30% increase from the trading price of $ 16.55. (See TipRanks ICAD Equity Analysis) Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Not all high-end AI stocks are based in the United States. Look at China and take a closer look at Baidu, the largest search engine for Asian giants. In fact, Baidu is the world’s largest language and largest internet search platform, used daily by well over 1.3 billion people. Baidu has a huge user base, and just because the Western and Chinese internet systems are not interconnected does not mean that Western investors need to overlook BIDU stock. Baidus’ interests are driven by a series of initiatives. Like Google, the company benefits from placing ads using AI software on search platforms. In addition, Baidu is expanding the possibilities of AI and moving to cloud computing and self-driving cars. Last year, the company launched a 14-seater Apollo bus, an autonomous vehicle system, in Guangzhou. In February, Baidu reported fourth-quarter earnings and earnings, with slightly mixed results. Topline revenue was $ 4.6 billion, slightly below the projected $ 4.7 billion, but still up 12% year-over-year. Meanwhile, EPS was $ 3.08, down 25% year-on-year, despite more than 10% better than expected. Among BIDU’s bulls is Fawne Jiang, a 5-star benchmark analyst. He writes: BIDU has made great strides in monetizing new AI initiatives such as smart transportation and intelligent transportation systems, which should help companies grow over the long term. BIDU believes it is well-positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities of the cloud, smart transportation, intelligent transportation systems and other AI initiatives to grow into a meaningfully expanded TAM. In line with these bright comments, Jiang evaluates BIDU as a buy and sets a price target of $ 385, showing confidence in the potential for a 65% rise. (Click here to see Jiangs performance) With 14 recent buy valuations, as well as 4 holds, BIDU shares have won strong buys from analyst consensus. The stock is priced at $ 232.68 and its average price target is $ 343.44, up about 48% from that level. (See TipRanks BIDU Stock Analysis) Take a look at the Five9 (FIVN) cloud. Here, Five9 offers a scalable contact center platform using AI cloud technology. Contact centers have been a successful growth segment in the last few decades, and cloud computing has changed the way software is used. AI has revolutionized both by making computers smarter and data analysis faster, more efficient, and more accurate. Contact centers using AI smart clouds can accelerate call tracking and routing, information processing, and interconnect between callers and service agents for better results. According to the latest report, in the fourth quarter of 2008, the company’s revenue increased 39% year-on-year to a corporate record of $ 127.9 million. However, EPS was negative and losses reached 11 cents per share. This was an unfortunate recovery from 1 cent EPS profit recorded in the year-ago quarter. Even more positive, the company closed 2020 with operating cash flow of $ 67.3 million, up 31% from the previous year. Interesting to investors is also the announcement on March 4th that Five9 was selected as the cloud computing vendor for CANCOM, a leading UK IT company. Through this partnership, Five9 will become the platform CANCOM will use to extend its call center services, providing Five9 with a strong foothold in the European market. Five-star analyst Jeff Van Lee has said that COVID is in full swing on digital transformation on behalf of Craig Harm, and the genie hasn’t returned to the bottle. In addition, FIVN has been very active in migrating the entire stack to the public cloud for the past few years and layering great AI capabilities. It was pointed out that the demand for AI plays a very important role in many of the biggest deals with little doubt about FIVN’s momentum, performance, and remaining opportunities. Van Rhee puts a buy valuation on the stock price and sets a price target of $ 215, which means a 40% increase over the year. (Click here to see Van Rhees achievements) Again, I’m looking at StrongBuy stock. The analyst’s consensus rating here is based on 17 recent reviews, including 15 purchases and 2 holds. The share price is trading at $ 153.81 and the average price target is $ 202.31, up up to 32% in 12 months. (See TipRanks FIVN Stock Analysis) To find great ideas for AI stocks that trade in attractive valuations, go to TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. Please access. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos