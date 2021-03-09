12 companies that participated in the NHS Innovation Accelerator in 2021-Med-Tech Innovation





The NHS Innovation Accelerator (NIA) announced innovations with 12 innovators (fellows) selected to participate in the award-winning program in 2021.

These innovations will provide solutions to some of NHS’s most pressing needs and will be supported to expand across the UK over the next three years for the benefit of NHS patients and staff.

This year, the NIA sought evidence-based innovation to address NHS’s key priorities: workforce, mental health, and support for COVID-19 compliance. The 2021 cohort represents solutions aimed at transforming the UK’s health and social care system, from remote patient monitoring and diagnosis to virtual clinical training for staff.

Each innovation and its representative fellows are NHS England, NHS Improvement, NHSX, Academic Health Science Networks (AHSN) and NICE.

This announcement marks the sixth cohort of participating in the NHS England and the NHS Improvement Initiative NIA, which was offered in partnership with 15 AHSNs in England hosted by UCL Partners. Since its launch in 2015, NIA has helped capture and disseminate 74 evidence-based innovations across more than 2,475 NHS sites.

Acknowledging the new cohort, NIA Chair and Professor Stephen Powis, National Health Director of NHS England and NHS Improvement, said:

A year like no other for the NHS, the importance of innovation has become clearer than ever. From how to deliver services to how to support the healthcare and social care workforce, innovation has proven essential to the effective and efficient care of NHS patients and staff.

Twelve innovations, which joined the NHS Innovation Accelerator in 2021, will be supported during this critical period to meet NHS needs and expand throughout the UK for the benefit of even greater patients.

Marcel Gehrung, CEO of Cyted, added: I am honored to be selected for this program. Cyteds’ mission is to build a world of disease prevention rather than cure, and we believe that working with NHS England is an important part of this challenge. We are very much looking forward to working with the NIA team over the next three years.

The 12 innovations selected to join the NHS Innovation Accelerator in 2021 are:

AcuPebble SA100: A wearable CE-marked medical device that diagnoses sleep apnea from a patient’s home. Brain in Hand: Digital innovation using coaching principles and hands-on support to help people with anxiety and other neurodevelopmental disorders. Cyted: Provides services for early disease detection through machine learning and digital pathology infrastructure. Defined Health: A digital pre- and post-surgery communication tool between hospitals and patients, providing the UK’s surgical patients with their first end-to-end journey. Feebris: An AI-powered mobile-based software platform that helps users (clinical or non-clinical) remotely detect and triage respiratory deterioration. Infinity Health: A digital platform that allows healthcare staff to record, share, and coordinate daily tasks in real time, instead of a paper-based manual method. KiActiv: A mentor-guided digital service that allows you to change sustainable behavior according to your health, abilities and environment without having to go to the gym or clinic. Little Journey: A smartphone-based health behavior modification tool that provides end-to-end support for families to reduce their child’s anxiety prior to healthcare procedures. MUTU System: An online exercise program at home to help women heal and strengthen their babies from pelvic symptoms and related mental health concerns. Oxford Medical Simulation: Use virtual reality to provide on-demand clinical experiences, enabling doctors and nurses to practice virtual patient care whenever they need it. Oxehealth: A non-contact, visual-based patient monitoring platform for use in hospitals (mental health) and nursing facilities. Vinehealth: A digital platform that uses behavioral science and AI to improve the quality of life and survival of cancer patients through highly personalized patient support.

