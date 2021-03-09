WhatsApp finally rolls out desktop version of voice and video calling capabilities





New Delhi: Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has finally rolled out the long-awaited capabilities of desktop versions of the app’s voice and video calls. As you know, instant messaging apps continue to update their capabilities to provide users with seamless functionality. We are also rolling out some other features along with the new voice and video calling features of WhatsApp Web.Read again-Twitter announces new features that allow users to charge their followers, netizens react

To use the latest features of voice and video calls from your laptop or PC, you need to download the app to your device. According to reports, Video Hangouts works seamlessly in both portrait and landscape orientations. In a statement about this feature, the company said, “It appears in a resizable standalone window on your computer screen and is always set to the top, so you lose video chat in browser tabs and stacks of open windows. There is no such thing. “Also read-WhatsApp’s fate is unbalanced as new rules need to identify the originator of the message | Description

Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are encrypted end-to-end, so WhatsApp can’t hear or see them, either from the phone or from your computer. Answering on the big screen makes it easier to work with colleagues and gives you a clearer view of your family on the big canvas. You can also take your hand off and move around the room while talking.Read Also-Information Technology Regulations, 2021: Government Announces Guidelines for Regulating Social Media, OTT Platforms | Key Points

Apart from support for voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web, the company has also added the ability to disable read confirmation for voice messages sent in individual chats. WhatsApp users will be able to turn off read confirmation, which tells the sender if the recipient has heard the audio. To take advantage of this feature, users must go to WhatsApp Settings> Accounts> Privacy.

Another new feature recently added by WhatsApp is the ability to mute videos before sharing them as WhatsApp status or sending them to other chats. You can access this feature from the video edit screen by sharing the video with another contact. This feature is currently only available in the Android version of the app.

Recently, the app also announced a new face or finger unlock feature rollout during device linking. To link WhatsApp Web or desktop to WhatsApp accounts, users must use face or fingerprint unlock on the phone before scanning the QR code from the phone to link the device.

