The Xbox Series X doesn’t have a killer exclusive, but that may change soon





Xbox Series X has many games registered for the second half of this year, from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Psychonauts 2. However, with the exception of Halo Infinite, the expensive monopoly category still seems a bit lighter.

Xbox fans can rest assured, but Microsoft plans to release more games this year, so it hasn’t announced which games to release when.

This information comes from a new episode of The Iron Lords podcast via GamesRadar +. In the podcast, Xbox Program Management Director Jason Ronald discussed a corporate strategy for releasing the game between now and the end of the year.

Not all games released this year have yet been announced, Ronald told the podcast host.

This is probably not the most shocking news, but it’s good to hear from one of Xbox’s top executives. Still, long-time Xbox fans may not be surprised by the news after all. It’s only March.

The gaming industry is still looking for ways to unveil games and hardware without a large face-to-face trade fair, but 2020 was still running on a traditional schedule. The company released big news in the summer and delivered the product in the fall.

There’s no physical E3 in 2021, but Microsoft showed us a lot of new games in its live stream last summer. There is no reason to think that the company will not do the same this year.

It’s fun to guess about the games Ronald mentions, but at this point we only have guesswork. Forza Horizon 4 is now 3 years old, so Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t seem impossible. We’re also working on a new mainline Forza game, which seems like a reasonable option.

Proclaimed or new Fable games may be far ahead of what Microsoft has allowed. Given the number of studios Microsoft has at its disposal, the new IP is not out of the question. Ronald may also refer to a third-party game with either Xbox exclusive rights or additional features.

In any case, whatever Microsoft is working on later this year is welcome. The Xbox Series X is an outstanding console, but Tom’s Guide lamented the lack of system-selling games at launch and four months later, but not yet.

It’s quite possible that you’ll have to wait for Halo Infinite to be released before the Series X becomes a flagship game, but it’s much better if you get something exciting sooner.

Both Nintendo and Sony have done a major live stream this year to discuss their upcoming game schedule, but Microsoft hasn’t followed suit yet. The company obviously has a bigger game in the pipeline, so stay tuned for some announcement in the coming months.

Best Microsoft Xbox Series X Controller Carbon Black Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos