Intel Lunar Lake has been discovered again, but the rumored 14th generation CPU may not arrive for years





We could once again see that Intel’s 14th generation processor could be the fourth line after the current 10th generation Comet Lake CPU (although even future Intel’s internal roadmap at this point It may be rough).

As VideoCardz reports, the Lunar Lake processor was witnessed in a Linux patch (by osuoslviaCoelacanths Dream) and introduced support for Gigabit Ethernet (network) drivers. This is 2024 (or perhaps 2023). In other words, we still have a very long way to go.

As you can imagine, there are no details of Lunar Lake at this time, but with the second appearance, at least the team, coupled with other rumors about Intel’s future CPUs after the codename was confirmed in the GPU driver last November. You can see how is working. The Blues processor lineup may be rolled out over the next few years (of course, make all this guess carefully).

As mentioned earlier, we are currently using Comet Lake or 10th generation Intels Core processors, and the next range, 11th generation Rocket Lake, will be released at the end of March.

Alder Lake’s 12th generation chips, following late 2021, do not give Rocket Lake much breathing space and may arrive in September from the latest hearing.

After that, the big picture is pretty cloudy, but I’ve heard that the next CPU range is Meteor Lake (eventually moving to 7nm), probably arriving in 2022 or 2023 (also the Intel Ethernet driver for Linux). Found via) code). That is, in theory, before Lunar Lake products went on sale in 2023 or 2024.

Mobile meteor?

However, if another leaker, Adored TV, goes, Intel could dedicate Meteor Lake to mobile (like the current Tiger Lake chip, Meteor Lake may not be the new 13th generation desktop family. However, it may only be for laptops).

According to AdoredTVs theory, Intel has a new product, Raptor Lake. This is an updated version of Alder Lake planned for 2022 (that is, stay at 10 nm and just adjust). This is Intel’s 13th generation on the desktop. This could then be followed by Lunar Lake as a 14th generation product (Meteor Lake will be available for laptops in 2022, probably later in the year than Raptor Lake).

Of course, this is all a guess based on vague rumors flowing from a constantly changing factory. In any case, at this point, I don’t know anything about the Lake of the Moon, and when (or if) it will happen.

Given the rumors of Alder Lake and the fact that teasers are now flying thick and fast, if Raptor Lake is really a refresh plan for next year, we should start hearing earlier from the vines about that outlook. is.

One thing we certainly know is that there are major changes in the pipeline with Alder Lake. This is done in a brand new design with a performance and power efficiency core (similar to ARMs big.LITTLE tech). Recent rumors have been that these low-power cores are not only useful when it comes to saving laptops and batteries, but also have enough features to actually make a significant contribution to the performance of desktop PCs. Potentially in an exciting era.

