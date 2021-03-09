Google will do a new, easily accessible experiment with Chrome official





The test version of Chrome is designed with experimental features that users often miss due to the complex process of enabling ambiguous configuration flags for access. PPCExpo has learned that search engine giants are planning to integrate Chrome Labs into their browsers to seamlessly access features, but they are coming to the market.

Users can click the beaker icon to access the reading list or tab search, switch experiments from the drop-down menu and restart the browser.

Currently, users need to enable Chrome Labs using flags (go to chrome: // flags / in the address bar and search for Chrome Labs). It’s not clear whether Google will abolish the flag system or polish it for efficiency. In 2017, Google redesigned the Chrome browser for the iPhone and added a reading list similar to Safari. The Read List Premium feature allows users to read a document in offline mode.

In 2020, search engine brands announced that they would include state-of-the-art web vital metrics. The metric app will tell you if the page or site will take a long time to load.

In a statement released on the company’s blog, the company announced that Chrome will begin emphasizing a high-quality user experience on the web to help users identify great experiences when browsing. Did. Link context menu for Chrome for Android. This change will be rolled out from Chrome 85 Beta. Labeling is based on signals from the Core Web Vitals metric that quantifies key aspects of the user experience that real Chrome users experience. Core Web Vitals metrics measure web usability dimensions such as load time, responsiveness, and content stability on load, and define thresholds for these metrics to provide a great user experience. Set the criteria.

Google strives to improve the user experience (UX) in competition with other players such as Apple. The concept of providing easy access to experimental features is nothing new in the global browser industry. Vivaldi and Firefox have already implemented an experiment page.

Why is it important?

Google Chrome’s vast user base is expected to make this feature popular in the coming months. The experimental page gives you a glimpse of what giant tech companies are working on and the potential to take your online business to the next level and improve your overall online user experience (UX). ..

Experimental features are widely regarded as geeky and inaccurate. Anyone with moderate computing skills can benefit greatly from using features that are not yet on the market. Accessing and using experimental browser features helps Google improve Chrome’s overall user interface (UI) to improve its UX.

What do you think of Google’s revolutionary move?

