Report: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 uses new Intel and old AMD chips





Microsoft plans to announce the Surface Laptop 4 next month, but it seems that specifications for both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models have been leaked before the launch.

In terms of appearance, you can’t expect a big change from this new generation Surface laptop, but you might be surprised at what’s inside. As WinFuture reports (translates), Microsoft seems to have opted for the latest Intel processors, but those who prefer AMD chips should use older processors. Instead of choosing the latest Ryzen 5000 series chips, Surface Laptop 4 will be available with the 4000 series option.

Chip options will include AMD’s Ryzen 5-4680U and Ryzen 7-4980U, as well as Intel’s 11th generation Core i5-1145G7 and Core i7-1185G7. Therefore, the GPU is either Intel’s Iris Plus Graphics 950 or AMD’s Radeon Graphics. RAM options are limited to 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB, but storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs.

For the Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft used the Intel chip for the 13.5-inch model and the AMD chip for the 15-inch model. Do you do the same with your Surface Laptop 4? WinFuture believes that all four processor options are available for both models, so there is no limit to the number of processor choices in the priority list.

Other notable features include continued use of a 3: 2 format touchscreen display on both laptops, a machined aluminum casing, and a 49Wh battery. This battery size is important because the Surface Laptop 3 uses a 45.8Wh battery and claims a battery life of 11.5 hours. Microsoft is moving to larger batteries and using more efficient processors, which can significantly extend the battery life of these new laptops.

When PCMag reviewed both Surface Laptop 3 models, we liked what we found. The 13.5-inch model is an excellent ultra-portable with stable battery life and a clean and satisfying keyboard. The 15-inch model, on the other hand, is lighter in size and has a comfortable touchpad, making it an excellent mainstream machine. This seems to be set to continue with the new model, but you’ll have to wait until next month to find it for sure.

