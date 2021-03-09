Apple suffered a privacy complaint from a leading French technology association





The Frenchs Startups Association has filed a privacy complaint with Apple alleging that the latest version of iOS is collecting user data without permission.

France Digitale, the country’s entrepreneur and venture capitalist, asked the country’s privacy watchdog, Nationale de L’informatique et des Liberts (CNIL), to investigate iOS 14 for privacy breaches on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Apple collects user data for ad tracking services without asking for explicit permission, which may violate European GDPR regulations.

This claim seems to contradict Apple’s image as a privacy-conscious company, as well as the widespread praise iOS 14 has received for new features that limit ad tracking for apps. The move also represents a growing tension between Apple and France Digitale, which has criticized iPhone makers for the past few weeks as abusive App Store practices that are damaging startups. ing.

France Digitale CEO Nicolas Brien told Sifted that we need to use all the legal tools we have at hand to get them to sit at the table and reset their relationships with startups. I am making you aware of that. The first legal step is this complaint against the Privacy Watchdog, but there are others.

In response to the news of the complaint, an Apple spokesperson said: “Complaints are clearly false and can be seen about what they are. Attempts to track users and distract them from their actions and mislead regulators and policy makers are inadequate. “

“User transparency and control are fundamental pillars of our privacy philosophy, so we’ve made App Tracking Transparency equally applicable to all developers, including Apple. Privacy is an ad that sells on the platform without tracking. We maintain a higher standard by allowing users to opt out of Apple’s limited first-party data usage for personalized advertising. It’s a feature that makes us unique.

Like many other US tech giants, Apple faces growing criticism of how the company exercises its power. For example, in the United States, at least two state legislatures have proposed rules that regulate App Store rules. Video game leader Epic Games has filed an antitrust allegation against Apple in the EU.

Recently, the UK Competitive Markets Authority has launched a survey of Apple’s App Store. This follows last summer when European regulators decided to begin an antitrust investigation. According to a recent report, Apple could be charged with antitrust violations in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament is considering the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law that reforms the rules for all app stores.

Apple has argued in the past that the App Store has generated billions of dollars for developers and guarantees consumers a safe, high-quality experience. It dismissed many complaints as a complaint from a large company that no longer wanted to play with the same rules.

Last month, France Digital joined the Coalition for App Fairness and began the fight to “counter Apple’s anti-competitive behavior.” Founded by companies such as Epic and Spotify, the association is fighting, among other things, the 30% commission charged by Apple.

The fundamental problem for Brien is that App Store rules hurt innovation and make it harder for startups to compete. Apple has cut the price of small app makers to 15%, but he claims that the profit margins of its apps are still too high and the rules are too capricious.

In that regard, Brien believes that the complaints he has just filed have a similar theme. Startups are facing an unfair competition against Apple. He argues that French startups are being scrutinized by CNIL for data practices, but the GDPR regulations do not apply equally to Apple.

Apple released iOS 14 last fall. This is the latest annual update of the operating system for iPhone and iPad devices. According to France Digitales complaints, the issue occurs when the user installs a new version. By default, Apple can collect your personal data for advertising targeting services. GDPR regulations typically require users to opt in for such data collection.

The complaint also states that Apple does not provide sufficient transparency about the type of information it collects, how that information is transmitted, and which partners can access it.

Successful French Digitales complaints are not without irony. The latest version of iOS is welcomed by privacy advocates with new features that significantly reduce the ability of apps to collect personal data for ad tracking purposes. Indeed, the restrictions were very strict, causing a headline-grabbing clash between Apple and Facebook.

France Digitale did not require any specific penalties. However, CNIL has the authority to demand changes in practice and impose fines. Last year, CNIL fined Google $ 100 million after ruling that it placed advertising cookies on computers without user consent.

Brien knows that such numbers are a pocketchange for companies like Apple and Google. However, under the GDPR, it also states that this particular complaint could be taken up by other data authorities throughout Europe.

In general, Brien wants Apple to change its tone and start conversations with European startups to address their concerns and build a more equitable system.

Our startup systematically seeks user consent, Brien said. But the world’s largest companies don’t seem to care about continental regulation.

This story has been updated with an Apple statement

