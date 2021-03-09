Google will stop selling ads based on browsing history





In the turmoil of the global advertising industry, Google will stop selling ads based on individuals browsing multiple websites and instead target ads without using personal browsing history. I plan to develop a method. Invest in tracking technology that uniquely identifies web users as they travel between sites over the Internet.

It is a digital advertising ecosystem that uses third-party cookies to understand consumer behavior through tracking codes that notify advertisers of websites visited, purchases made, and interests by users. It has a big impact. Target them with the most relevant ads.

David Temkin, Google’s product manager who leads the change, said in a blog post: If digital advertising evolves and fails to address growing concerns about how privacy and personal identities are used, it jeopardizes a free and open future. web.

Last year, Google had already announced in 2022 that it would remove the most widely used such tracking technology called third-party cookies. But now, the company says it doesn’t build alternative tracking technologies or use technologies developed by other entities for its own ad-purchasing tools that replace third-party cookies.

This change means that Google will continue to track users within its own platform and use that information to target ads, but the site will advertise based on the individual browsing history of people outside the ecosystem. Makes it more difficult to display.

Goodbye cookies, Hello “associative learning of the cohort”

One such approach is to create a group of users with similar interests, allowing advertisers to target groups of people without being personally identifiable.

It also retains the data on the device. Instead of allowing businesses to track users on all websites, the Google Chrome browser generates an anonymous profile of interest to the user and uses it to request the appropriate ads.

To build such a system, Google and its partners have built a series of new technologies under the banner of the privacy sandbox. This is advertised as a way to hide individual users in the crowd. The privacy sandbox is not a single technology, but instead, a few new standards that allow ads to continue to exist and function as they do today, without causing serious privacy breaches by tracking cookies. is.

One of the most notable technologies in the privacy sandbox is a proposed web standard called Cohort’s Associative Learning (FLoC). This is the standard for building interest groups locally in your browser without sending individual data to the server. If your page wants to show ads, it will request ads based on the cohort in which the user is placed, rather than on a specific browsing history.

Google’s burden means that change can reshape the digital advertising business. Many companies rely on personal tracking to target ads, measure ad effectiveness, and stop fraud.

According to digital advertising consultancy Jounce Media, Google accounted for 52% of global digital advertising spending last year at $ 292 billion. Approximately 40% of the money that advertisers flow to publishers on the open Internet means digital advertising other than closed systems, such as: According to Jounce, Google Search, YouTube, or Facebook goes through Google’s ad purchasing tools.

Competitive concerns

As Google’s privacy sandbox continues to be scrutinized for competitive concerns, the tech giant is developing an experimental ad targeting technology as part of a plan to depreciate support for third-party cookies in the Chrome browser. As a cookie-based approach, we have released claims updates and have shown results that are about as effective.

Google is working on a technique called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), which targets ads based on clustering users into groups of similar interests. It claims to be superior to the current (dysfunctional) criteria for targeting individuals based on a third, from a privacy perspective. A party that tracks everything you do online.

FLoC needs to be able to continue interest-based advertising after the end of support for third-party trackers.

However, this proposal surprised advertisers who claimed to be anti-competitive. And earlier this month, the British Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) claims that Google is abusing its dominant position by depreciating third-party support, as well as complaints from a coalition of digital marketing companies. In response to complaints from, we have begun investigating our privacy sandbox proposals. Party tracker.

Industry comments

Bill Tucker, Executive Director of Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media, said: As expected, major platforms, advertising and media companies take different approaches to privacy and data protection, but we believe they share a common goal of protecting data, protecting privacy and improving users. By gaining experience and supporting the advertising-supported digital economy, we can continue to deliver the products and services that our users love.

For this complex and critical issue, the industry needs to work together to evaluate, adapt, integrate (where appropriate), and implement these different approaches to ensure that these goals are achieved. There is. You can also ensure that your approach is as consistent and consistent as possible because users benefit from a consistent privacy experience. PRAM was created for that purpose, and its role is more important than ever.

We’re disappointed that we didn’t work closely with the industry before Google announced its latest plans, but we believe Google’s announcement provides an important opportunity for future collaboration. Develop a consistent, rigorous, monitored, transparent, and independent process for Google (and other platforms) to join PRAM to evaluate suggestions from Google Ads, Chrome, and more. Is recommended.

I’ve received some explanation, but I still don’t know much about the specific meaning of Google’s announcement. We are working with Google to deepen our understanding. The industry aims to actively engage with Google through the PRAM process to test, validate, and potentially enhance the proposed approach. Google’s announcement has not changed its plans to offer a new portfolio of addressability, privacy and auditable approaches. Accountability.

James Parker, Jellyfish’s Chief Solutions Office, said: Google has made great strides in the last few years in its efforts to increase user transparency and enhance privacy. The marketing industry can also afford to actually reflect what information is really important in order to make informed decisions about digital marketing campaigns. In reality, there was no perfect data. Instead of demanding more and more data without a real plan of how it’s used, change your mind, evaluate the data you need to use, and use it to build accurate consumer trends. You need to make balanced marketing decisions. In fact, the value of real-time data has been exaggerated in recent years. Guaranteeing 80% accuracy of the dataset and making it available at the right time is sufficient to make these decisions.

If you’ve learned something in the last 12 months, it’s okay to let go of what you don’t need. Does this mean that the value of the analysis is diminishing? In reality, it’s not exactly the opposite. As a brand, you need to invest more in analytics than ever before. Don’t underestimate the value of web analytics tools and how they help identify behavior within online consumer engagement with your brand. Effective use of these tools is the key to improving the overall digital brand experience. And if you complement this with technology-agnostic math, it can explain the exact contribution your campaign is making to long-term brand growth, not your technology, and your channel. You prepare for success.

Google is dishonest about new privacy claims

James Rosewell, CEO of Open Web Marketer, said: We all agree that privacy is important. Google has proposed a change and its workaround does not address privacy and will not work. To truly focus on privacy, the individual identifiers used in advertising should be separated from the end user’s actual identity. This was proposed as a remedy by the CMA last year, but Google isn’t considering it because all users sign in or sign up to agree to the privacy mining terms. For example, all Android users need to sign in to Google Properties and pass personal data as a usage price.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos