



Google has announced that the page experience will be part of the search engine ranking signal. This update is called the Google Core Web Vitals Update. CoreWebVitals is a set of metrics that Google considers important to the user experience of web pages. These are used to measure website load, interactiveness, and visual stability. This update will be released in May of this year.

How does this affect you? If you’re investing in SEO or interested in being found on Google and your website doesn’t pass Google’s Core Web Vitals test, it’s even harder to rank high on Google. If you are already in the top ranks, your ranking may start to drop.

What is Core Web Vital? Core Web Vital examines three key metrics: Maximum Content Paint (LCP) measures load performance. To provide a good user experience, you should run the LCP within 2.5 seconds of starting the page load, or up to 4 seconds to avoid a drop in score (but 2.5-4 seconds). Still needs improvement).

First Input Delay (FID) measures interactivity (that is, the time it takes a website to respond when a user clicks on something). To provide a good user experience, the FID of the page should be less than 100ms or up to 300ms (although it still needs improvement between 100 and 300ms to prevent score degradation is).

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) measures visual stability (that is, whether the page jumps as the user scrolls through the content). To provide a good user experience, the CLS should be kept below 0.1 or a minimum of 0.25 on the page to avoid score drops (although improvements are still needed between 0.1 and 0.25).

Three steps to get ready for Google Core Web Vitals Update 1. Make sure your website is configured in Google Search Console (GSC). If your website isn’t configured with GSC, or if you don’t know what GSC is, you can access the Google Search Console Guide here.

2. Review GSC’s core web vital reports for both desktop and mobile

3. Ask the web developer to solve a problem that has a low rating or needs improvement.

