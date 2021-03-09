Top Insiders Leak Exciting New Cameras On Next-Generation iPhones – BGR





Many modern Android flagships feature a multi-lens camera system that includes a periscope camera, which can provide better optical zoom than is possible on a phone without a periscope camera. It all started a few years ago when Chinese smartphone maker Oppo demonstrated periscope camera technology in 2017. Launched in early 2019, the Huawei P30 phone was packed with a periscope telephoto lens, followed by many Android phones. Samsung used a periscope camera to power the 100x “space zoom,” which is the gimmick zoom feature of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra.

Periscope cameras are currently the only way to significantly upgrade the optical zoom of a phone without increasing the bump size of the camera. Light passes through the prism at a 90 degree angle, through the various lenses of the camera, and reaches the sensor. The lens of the telescope lens is not parallel to the back of the phone, as it happens with all other cameras. Instead, it’s designed to allow smartphone makers to increase the size of the camera, so it’s perpendicular to the back of the smartphone. The result is better optical zoom, which can be combined with digital zoom to achieve more magnification.

According to informed insiders, Apple is particularly lacking in the periscope camera trend, and the company has no immediate plans to use such cameras on the iPhone.

Ming-Chi Kuo has released another research note (via MacRumors) for investors working on various camera upgrades for future iPhones. Among them is a telephoto lens, but only the 2023 iPhone model will get it.

2021 – iPhone 13

Kuo reports that this year’s iPhone will feature a new Face ID transmitter. The components are made of plastic instead of glass, which was not possible before.

In the past, it was widely believed that the reason Tx lenses had to use glass material was to avoid the thermal distortion caused by the VCSEL operation. According to the latest research, the new 2H21‌iPhone‌Face ID TX lenses are made of plastic instead of glass due to improved coating technology, Tx plastic lens suppliers are Largan and Genius, and Largan is the main beneficiary of this material. .. It changes due to the high supply share.

The high-end iPhone 13 model also has an upgraded telephoto lens, with 6 lenses instead of 5.

2022 – iPhone 14

In the 2022 iPhone, the telephoto lens will be changed from 6 elements to 7 elements, and the zoom will be further upgraded. The camera module features a new “unibody lens design” to reduce the size of the front camera.

To reduce the size of the front camera module, the new iPhone is expected to adopt a unibody lens design for the 2H22 at the earliest.This design requires a lens and VCM [voice coil motor] Must be assembled before shipping to CCM. Largan will begin shipping the new iPhone ‌iPhone‌VCM for the 2H21, so if Apple adopts a unibody lens design in the future, the new VCM supplier Largan will integrate the production benefits of the lens design and benefit from this new trend. I believe you can get

Earlier, Kuo stated that some iPhone 14 models will undergo a major redesign of the hole punch display instead of the traditional notch design. It is unclear if “unibody lens design” is related to it.

2023 – iPhone 15

Kuo had previously stated that the periscope camera will be available on the iPhone in 2022, but analysts say Apple has postponed the upgrade to 2023. Apple has made its own improvements to the iPhone’s optical zoom, and the current model supports 2.5x optical and 12x digital magnification. .. However, the P30 Pro achieved 5x optical zoom in 2019 thanks to the periscope camera.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

