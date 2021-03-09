Leaked Sony Xperia Compact smartphone may be limited to one market





In January, a new Sony Xperia Compact smartphone leaked, suggesting a revival of the lineup. Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, surprised everyone with the release of some renderings of the device. Well, those who are looking forward to the device will not like the new report. The future Sony Xperia Compact claims to be limited to one market.

AndroidNext reports that the leaked phone name does not include the Compact brand. The report claims that this is the Sony Xperia Ace 2 for the Japanese market.

It will be released as a successor to Sony’s Xperia Ace, and will be released in Japan by DoCoMo’s carrier. True, these aren’t really good news for those who like small phones.

Sony’s Xperia Compact lineup was like this at the time until Sony decided to stop releasing such phones. The news of the new Xperia Compact phone could certainly offend people, but unfortunately the device may not go on sale worldwide.

Note that nothing has been confirmed yet. Steve Hemerstoffer seemed convinced that the leaked device was included in the compact lineup, so it’s still quite possible that it will be released outside Japan.

The device is said to include a Snapdragon 690 SoC and a 5.5-inch display.

Now, AndroidNext has shared some specs for this device. According to sources, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, which supports 5G. As with the 21: 9 aspect ratio, a 5.5-inch display is mentioned.

There is a dedicated camera button inside the phone. The fingerprint scanner is included in the power / lock button and also has a headphone jack. There are two cameras on the back of the phone.

Today, Sony’s previous compact smartphones have always been part of the company’s flagship lineup. They are shipped with a very powerful processor and this device seems to include the Snapdragon 690.

This doesn’t have to mean that the device won’t boot as a compact smartphone, but it can. Now you just have to wait and see what happens.

