Why is Microsoft not dedicating Bethesda games to the Xbox?





Elder Scrolls VI

Bethesda

Microsoft’s $ 7.5 billion acquisition of Zenimax and Bethesda appears to have been approved by different regulatory committees in different regions, as we are talking about.

And that led to the return of frequently asked questions, what will Microsoft do with the new Bethesda game when they arrive? So will they be dedicated to the Xbox (and PC), and will Microsoft deliberately move them away from the PlayStation and become potential streaming rivals like Amazon Luna and Google Stadia?

The more I consider the question, the more it makes no sense for Microsoft not to do this given the current situation and goals. Some of the ongoing transactions need to be left behind, such as the PlayStation having exclusive access to the Arkanes Deathloop, but what about the future? That’s another story. Yes, you can imagine Doom, Prey, Dishonored, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Starfield all entering an Xbox-only era.

There are two main points here.

1) Microsoft’s main weakness is the lack of a large, must-see first-party limited edition compared to what Sony (and Nintendo) has announced over the years. There are some bright spots, such as the sequels to Forza, Ori, and Gears. And promising projects like Halo Infinite and the new Perfect Dark are just around the corner. Still, it lost the battle badly for virtually a generation and a half. Suddenly, they bought a studio with multiple GOTY candidate IPs on its roster, so Microsoft abandoned software sales on the PlayStation to ensure that the Xbox is the only place to play those games. There is no doubt that it will be done. It’s like asking Sony why they don’t sell Uncharted or God of War on Xbox, even though they can move millions of additional copies. You hold something important in its exclusivity.

Starfield

Bethesda

2) Microsoft’s current main goal is to promote the adoption of the Xbox Game Pass. If you’re part of the Xbox ecosystem, you basically need to own a game pass, but the goal is to get people outside that ecosystem to adopt it. And in this case, it’s more of a Netflix situation. Microsoft has taken a radical step towards offering exclusiveness as the first day release of the Xbox Game Pass. This almost certainly extends to the Bethesda title. Now, compared to the $ 70 on the PS5 and other costs, it may be sufficient to offer it for free on the Game Pass, but this is also not usually found on such models. Netflix does not offer a new season of Stranger Things for $ 29.99 that will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime at the time of release. It’s only on Netflix, literally nowhere else, so it’s a draw for people to subscribe.

I’m not saying they do this for every game, and there may be some midpoints like offering some titles to other platforms after a long (long) time, Don’t Spend $ 7.5 Billion on One of the World’s Top Game Studios Do everything you can to ensure that your purchases strengthen your gamearm in every possible way. And that probably means a lot of exclusivity. If things turn around and Sony buys CDPR, you won’t be wondering if The Witcher 4 will be on the Xbox.

Now that this deal is closing, take a closer look at what the next step is. But best of all, if you want to play Bethesda games in the future, at least you’ll need a Game Pass, even if it’s not a real Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos