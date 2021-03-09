Google’s Neha Pattan joins SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards review panel





New York, March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / -SaaS award business software “Oscar” welcomed Google’s senior engineer Nehapattan to the jury this week.

As a senior staff software engineer at Google, Neha leads a team of over 40 engineers developing innovative cloud technology solutions for the business.

SaaS Award Logo Google Neha Pattan, New SaaS & Cloud Award Jury

Neha has over 10 years of experience in software at Carnegie Mellon University and holds a master’s degree in software engineering.

James Williams, Head of Operations for Cloud & SaaS Awards, said: “As a volunteer judge, Neha brings a wealth of experience to the panel of both SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards programs.

“Participating Neha in opening the 2021 SaaS Awards entry adds a fresh perspective from a truly unmatched expert working with one of the leading companies in the technology sector.

“Already an ambassador to promote cloud excellence, Neha has played a vital role in assessing the productivity category of the SaaS Awards, arranging the broader SaaS categories of the Cloud Awards later this year. Oversee. “

Neha said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to evaluate some of the cutting-edge innovations adopted by SaaS and Cloud Award participants.”

The SaaS Awards Program promotes business software solutions in a variety of industries and is currently accepting submissions by the May 21 deadline: https: //www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a -service-awards.

SaaS Award Category:

Best SaaS for Small Business / Small Business Best SaaS Product for Nonprofit Organizations or Education Best SaaS for Productivity Best SaaS for E-Commerce / E-Shop Best SaaS for Web or App Development Best SaaS Business Accounting or Finance Best SaaS for Best SaaS Management Best SaaS for Accounting and Budgeting Best SaaS for HR Best SaaS for Employment Best SaaS for Delivery, Inventory, or Vehicle Logistics Best SaaS for Ticketing or Event Management Best SaaS for Business Management Best SaaS for Business Management SaaS CSR for catering and hospitality or SaaS for sustainability SaaS for agriculture & Farming Best SaaS for media & publishing Best SaaS for healthcare Best SaaS for digital marketing Best SaaS for financial services Best SaaS for learning Bespoke SaaS Solutions of the Year Best SaaS Products UX / UI / Design Best SaaS for Sales and Marketing SaaS Best for PR, Brand Management, or Stakeholder Engagement Best SaaS Customer Service / Best SaaS Business Intelligence or Analysis for CRM Best SaaS for Optimal SaaS Supply Chain / Warehouse Management, Best SaaS for Workflow Automation, or PLM Best SaaS for ERP / Best Data Driven SaaS Product Best SaaS Newcomer SaaS Product Best Security Innovation The Best SaaS Innovation for the Internet (IoT) of Things SaaS for Energy and Utility SaaS for Health and Safety or Risk Management SaaS for Learning Management or Training SaaS Product Analysis for Communication, Collaboration, and Conferencing Best SaaS for SaaS Best Accessibility Innovation

Media contacts:

James Williams (212) 574-8117[email protected]

Source SaaS Award

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos