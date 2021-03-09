Audio-Video Content Innovation Revolutionizing the Marketing Transcription Market: Future Market Insights Survey





Participants in the marketing transcription market take advantage of trends in the outsourcing process to minimize the costs and problems that result from time zone-based operations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Marketing The transcription market could show steady growth reaching a valuation of approximately US $ 3.7 billion by the end of the 2031 valuation period. The demand for marketing transcription is mainly due to advances in artificial intelligence and speech recognition technology. Efforts to improve data accuracy in terms of marketing activities and respond to the increasing volume of audio / visual data following advances in connectivity are expected to remain important to the industry’s strategy over the next decade. ..

“AI-powered transcription is still in the early stages of adoption, but with the large amount of data generated in the industry for focus groups, the growth potential is great. With automatic transcription, marketers Saves time on important marketing strategies, strengthening the range of productivity and profitability and driving long-term growth, “FMI research said.

Marketing Transcription Market-Key Points

Applications in the BFSI and media sectors are projected to reflect relatively fast growth against the backdrop of the adoption of digital communications strategies.

Transcription services have become a major service provider because of their strong preference for process outsourcing.

Cloud-based services lay the foundation by investing in an agile work environment.

The United States takes the lead in the market, driven by the presence of top tech and large enterprises.

Marketing Transcription Market-Growth Factors

The exponential growth of digital media sources and the need for accurate recording and organization of the resulting data is driving adoption.

Significant advances in automation, artificial intelligence and speech recognition will support long-term market development.

Time zone and language barrier issues create significant opportunities for technological development in this sector.

Marketing Transcription Market-Constraints

Lack of local resources needed to meet the right quality standards for video and audio transcription can hurt your application.

Quality issues related to source audio and video files, and the security of proprietary data, remain a concern for end users.

Expected market impact of coronavirus outbreaks

The covid-19 pandemic had a moderate negative impact on the growth of the global marketing transcription market. Decreased corporate investment in marketing activities due to government regulation, and reduced consumer spending during the crisis, have hurt short-term demand.

However, deregulation of blockades during a pandemic and changes in business marketing strategies are expected to create significant opportunities to accelerate recovery by 2021. Industry applications in the near future.

Competition landscape

Some of the major manufacturers participating in the marketing transcription market are e24 Technologies, Digital Nirvana, GOTRANSCRIPT Ltd. and Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., Elite Office Solutions Inc., Rev.com, Way With Words Ltd., TranscribeMe Inc. And so on.

Some of the more common strategies adopted by major market players are to invest in product development and improve product functionality and accuracy to strengthen their position in the market with a broader consumer base. Includes the launch of.

For example, real-time transcription market leader Otter.ai announced a US $ 50 million Series B funding round in February 2021 to enhance product functionality in addition to integration with Google Meet and Zoom. Did. In March 2021, the Restaurant Hunter Rush management system provider introduced a TextAI tool for multi-channel digital food order manipulation. In addition, Zoom has unveiled enhancements to its services, including live transcription to improve user accessibility.

Report details

FMI provides detailed insights into the marketing transcription market. The markets are solutions (software and services), types (consumer forums, group recordings, telephone recordings, interviews, marketing research, focus groups, etc.), and industries (BFSI, education, media and entertainment, IT and six regions (North America). , Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Communications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government, etc.).

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in more than 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the world’s financial capital, with distribution centers in the United States and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help companies overcome challenges and make confident, clear and important decisions in fierce competition. Customized and syndicated market research reports provide actionable insights to drive sustainable growth. FMI’s team of expert-led analysts continually track new trends and events in a wide range of industries to ensure clients meet the evolving needs of consumers.

