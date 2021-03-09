Microsoft completes Bethesda acquisition and promises exclusive Xbox and PC





Microsoft has completed a $ 7.5 billion deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks at Doom and Fallout Studios. Only one day after Microsoft received regulatory approval from the EU for the acquisition, the final decision will be made, which will strengthen the company’s first-party Xbox game studios to a total of 23.

This is the next step in building an industry-leading first-party studio team and a commitment to the Xbox community, says Microsoft game chief Phil Spencer. With the addition of the Bethesda Creative Team, gamers know that the Xbox Console, PC, and Game Pass will be the perfect place to experience new Bethesda games, including new titles specifically for Xbox and PC players. Must be kept.

The deal includes Bethesda sub-studios such as Dishonored developer Arkane, Wolfenstein studio Machine Games, Doom maker id Software, and The Evil Within studio Tango Gameworks. Microsoft currently has 23 first-party game studios compared to Sony’s 13 PlayStation studios.

Bethesda will use its existing leadership to operate as an independent business at Microsoft. This is the same approach that Microsoft used for recent major acquisitions such as Mojang, LinkedIn, and GitHub.

In another blog post, Bethesda’s marketing chief Pete Hines reveals that there haven’t been any major changes yet.

First of all, no breakthrough announcements or changes have been made at this time. As we all share, Bethesda Softworks and our studios are expected to continue to provide more support and resources than ever before. Obviously, Game Pass is an important initiative for Xbox, and we’re working on incorporating more games into Game Pass than ever before. Any more? Please wait. I just started together.

Microsoft initially announced plans to acquire Bethesda in September, promising to respect the PS5 exclusive agreement between Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo. Games like The Elder Scrolls: Online will continue to be supported just as before.

Questions were raised about Bethesda’s exclusive Microsoft plans for Xbox and PC. Spencer today revealed that there are some new titles available only on the Microsoft platform. The exact number is not yet known, but in the meantime Microsoft plans to introduce more Bethesda games to the Xbox Game Pass later this week.

