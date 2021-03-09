Voicify was named the first ever Google accelerator for voice and AI





Boston, March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Voicify, an enterprise voice app platform, was chosen by Google to participate in the first Google for Startups Accelerator: VoiceAI. Voicify is widely used throughout the Fortune 1000 under brands such as Wolverine Worldwide (Keds, Chacos, Merrell), Campari International (Wild Turkey, Skyy Vodka, Grand Marinier) L’Oreal, Living Proof, Philadelphia Eagles and Volkswagen.

Voicify was chosen to work with the Google Assistant team to solve some of the challenges. That is, moving users from action to action more easily and intelligently.

Accelerator is a 10-week program from mid-March to May, culminating in a public demo on May 20, 2021. Voicify, along with other companies, works closely with the Google product team across voice UI and AI.

“We are pleased to work directly with Google to solve some of the biggest technical challenges in today’s voice and conversation space,” said Principal Architect Alex Dan. “By learning more about how users interact with individual actions, we can design systems that span multiple experiences built on Voicify, while delivering the best answers and conversations to end users. You can make conversational actions easier to find. “

This first accelerator class is well-timed after a year of rapid adoption. In the first quarter of 2020, further driven by the pandemic, the use of voice assistants increased aggressively, as reported by NPR / Edison Research and Voicebot.ai.

“The current acceleration of voice adoption by both users and brands is faster than expected, and we’re excited to be recognized by Google and choose to collaborate with the team,” said Jeff McMahon, CEO of Voicify. Stated.

About Voicify and Our Conversation Experience Management Platform Voicify is a market leader in enterprise voice assistant and voice app software. The company’s no-code platform combines voice-optimized content management, cross-platform deployments (Alexa, Google Assistant, SMSBot, chatbots, custom voicebots), and customer insights.

For more information on Voicify and the schedule of demos, please visit https://voicify.com.

Contact: Jason Fields[email protected]

Source Voicify

Related Links

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos