Vudu finally arrives on Amazons Fire TV devices





Vudu, a digital video service owned by Walmart before Fandango bought it last year, is finally migrating to the Amazon Fire TV platform. This app is a great source of high quality 4K HDR movie rental. You can also use the Fire TV app to access your existing Vudu library, which contains Movies Anywhere titles. This will be rolled out in the coming days.

In a press release, Fandangos Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Shepela wants Vudu fans to be able to watch movies and TV shows on all their favorite devices. Fire TV is one of the most requested devices for streaming content. ..

With Vudu on the app roster, Fire TV owners will have another destination for Dolby Vision content. Vudu states that it offers an extensive library of 4K UHD content, including many titles not available on subscription services, as well as over 150,000 new releases and catalogs of movies and TV shows.

Prior to this latest extension to the Fire TV, Vudu released an app for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S last year along with the Tivo app. It was also introduced earlier this month on the Comcasts Xfinity Flex and X1 platforms.

