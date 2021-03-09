Insta360 Go 2 Review: A small action camera with a great remote control





Two years ago, Insta360 debuted Insta360 Go. This is a small wearable camera designed to capture the spontaneous moments of life. In a review of Insta360 Go, I noticed that the camera took high quality photos and videos, but it was the pain in the buttocks that was in control.

The next version, the Insta360 Go 2, has a better camera, but more importantly, it also has a significantly improved case that acts as both a portable charger and a remote control, so it’s much more usable. It’s easier. This Insta360 Go 2 review details the various features of the camera and its apps so you can see if this $ 299 camera is right for your next adventure.

Best Insta360 Go2 Deals Today

Insta360 Go 2: Price and availability

Insta360 Go 2 will be available from March 9th for $ 299. It comes with two clips to secure it to the camera as well as the charging case / remote control, strap, clothing and other mounts.

The selfie stick kit, which also includes a selfie stick, costs $ 329. A lens guard kit with two additional lens guards costs $ 309, while a pet mount kit costs $ 319.

A special Minions Edition that makes the camera look like a Despicable Me minion will be available this summer for $ 329.

Shoppers can also buy Insta360 Go2 skins for $ 10 each.

Insta360 Go 2: Design

The Insta360 Go 2 looks almost like the original. It’s a small pill-like device of 2.1×0.9 x 0.8 inches, so it’s not much bigger than a regular USB drive. It is pure white with rounded corners and has a small camera on one end. Also, like the original, the Insta360 Go 2 has only one button, but this time it’s easier to press because it’s on the front instead of the back of the camera.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

If you press the button once when the camera is off, the camera will wake up and start recording video. You can take a picture by double pressing. With the camera on, press once to start motion-stabilized video and press twice to start recording hyperlapse video. There’s a lot to remember, so I decided to use a camera charging case that also acts as a remote (more on this later).

When Go 2 is capturing video, the small LED just below the camera lens will light up. A subtle sign that they are being recorded by everyone who may be in front of you.

One thing that is a little worrisome is that the camera gets hot while it is running. The company is telling you to avoid prolonged skin contact.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Like the first version, Insta360 Go 2 comes with a variety of accessories, including a magnetic pendant that allows you to attach the camera to the front of your shirt, and a clip to attach to a baseball cap visor. The swivel mount with adhesive on the bottom allows it to be mounted on dashboards and other flat surfaces. There are also brackets that are compatible with GoPro style mounts.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The magnetic pendant is intended to be worn under a shirt. It’s strong enough to keep the camera pretty safe, but you accidentally knocked it off twice on your first walk and it’s not easy to find a white device. did. It’s good that the camera is water resistant to 4 meters.

Due to its size, the Insta360 Go2 does not have removable storage. The camera has 32GB, but when it’s exhausted, you need to offload the footage.

Insta360 Go 2: Charging case

The biggest change in the accessory is the Insta360 Go2s charging case. In the original, it was just a way to give the camera extra juice. Now it not only charges the camera, but also acts as a stand. It’s about the same size as the Apple AirPods charging case, so you can easily pack it in your pocket.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

This latter fact is huge. The Insta360 Go 2 is so small that it’s almost impossible to hold the camera in one hand and record video without disturbing your fingers. The controls are still a bit tricky, but because they’re on the front, you need to keep your finger away from the shot and feel like you can buy the camera itself better.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The case also functions as a remote control. It has a small display and two buttons for controlling the camera, switching modes, changing settings, and starting and stopping recording. This was very useful as I couldn’t remember how often I pressed Go2 itself to start and stop the various recording modes.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Even better, the bottom of the case has a screw mount so you can use one of the best iPhone tripods. It also has two foldable legs, but it’s so thin that I don’t think it’s possible to keep the camera upright.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The white case that came with my review unit had a slightly slippery matte look. A person in charge at one company said that the product version was shiny, but I actually prefer the prototype model because it feels good to the touch.

Insta360 Go 2: Video quality

Insta360 Go 2 can record video at resolutions up to 2880 x 2880 and 30fps, impressively with such a small camera. However, it is exported as 4K (2560 x 1440) in consideration of electronic image stabilization, which is a function that Insta360 calls FlowState. It works great with the company’s 360 cameras, and so does it here.

The resolution of Insta360 Go 2 is slightly higher than that of the first generation model with the 2720×2720 sensor, which maximizes at 25fps.

I shot some videos on Go2, starting with a time-lapse of walking the dog at dusk. It’s noisy and not very detailed, but I’m happy with how the camera was able to capture the deep blue of the evening sky, as well as the red and orange of the setting sun.

To test the Insta360 Go 2s image stabilization, I strapped the camera to my chest (using a magnetic necklace) and ran in the neighborhood. I shot everything in ProCam settings. This gives you maximum freedom when editing. With the Insta360 app, this allows you to adjust your field of view between wide, action, linear and narrow. In the wide setting, the camera bounces a lot back and forth, but in the narrow setting, I was able to smooth the video so that the movement was barely noticeable.

Don’t plan to use Go2 for very long videos. You can record unstabilized footage for up to 30 minutes, but that number is reduced to 15 minutes with basic stabilization and 10 minutes with FlowState turned on. However, using the time-lapse setting, Go 2 (when charging) can record up to 110 minutes. This is equivalent to a 7 minute clip.

Image 1/4

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) Image 2/4

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) Image 3/4

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) Image 4/4

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The photos taken with the Insta360 Go 2 were good, but not as sharp as the photos taken with the GoPro Hero 9 and some of the best camera phones. Both in sunlit and cloudy conditions, there is a lack of detail not found in cameras with larger and better sensors.

Insta360 Go 2: App

Connect to the camera via Wi-Fi. Maybe it was because I was using a pre-production unit, but the connection was a bit tricky and I often tried to link to the iPhone several times.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

When you open the camera in the app (press the little yellow camera icon at the bottom of the home screen), you can get a live preview from the camera and change the resolution, aspect ratio and field of view in the tabs. And other camera settings. Here you can view what you’ve recorded and then edit the video, but the annoyance is that you don’t have a grid view, so choosing the video you need can be a daunting task.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

You can also press the yellow plus icon at the bottom of the home screen to view both photos and videos stored on your camera and downloaded to your phone in strange places. It’s arranged in an easy-to-read grid pattern here, but when you select one of the thumbnails of the content stored on your camera, the app will immediately start downloading it to your phone. There should be a way to delete or start editing the video from this screen.

At the time of download, you can choose the resolution, remove the particles, or enable ColorPlus. It took about 1 minute to transfer the 72 second video.

The editing tools are very robust. You can trim clips, change aspect ratios, add filters and music, adjust speed, and more. Also, some editing tools allow you to specify where the video applies. For example, you can speed up or slow down specific segments of video.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

I especially liked being able to adjust the amount of filtering applied. There are also standard settings such as exposure, color temperature and contrast. Other settings include stabilized video and horizon lock.

Insta360 Go 2: Battery life

Due to its small size, the Insta360 Go 2 can be used about half as long as the best action cameras such as the GoPro Hero9. But that’s to be expected. Recording a stable 1440p video at 30 frames per second will give you about 30 minutes of juice. However, with the Go 2s, you get an additional 150 minutes of battery life.

Insta360 Go 2: Bottom line

I wasn’t a big fan of the original Insta360 Go because it’s so hard to control. The Insta360 Go2s remote / charging case changes things dramatically. The ease of use of the camera has been greatly improved. The Insta360s app, with its many editing tools, is a great complement to your camera.

The Insta360 Go2 isn’t as functional as the GoPro Hero9, but it’s a great device for anyone who wants to put something between their smartphone and action camera, and it’s smaller than both.

