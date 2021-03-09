Enbara wins the 2020 Japan Energy Challenge Competition





Denver, March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Enbara was named one of the three winners of the 2020 Japan Energy Challenge. This challenge gives clean technology innovators around the world the opportunity to introduce energy technology to major Japanese energy sector companies. Enbala unveiled the Concerto distributed energy control solution at the Energy Engage Live event in Japan on March 8th.

Over 600 sustainability companies have been scrutinized for the 2020 Energy Challenge. The JEC team evaluated the most promising companies for the most important industry trends in clean technology. Winners were selected from 20 finalists who were evaluated based on criteria such as market traction and technology.

Bud Voss, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbara, Generac, said: “The Enbala platform is an ideal solution to help Japanese energy companies manage renewable energy growth and quickly integrate vast numbers of distributed energy resources into the Japanese power grid.”

Concerto is an advanced technology platform that underpins Enbala’s industry-leading distributed energy resource management systems and virtual power plant technology. It operates in real time, dynamically optimizing and dispatching distributed energy resources to meet the needs of power systems. The platform gives energy retailers and utilities the flexibility to better manage the complexity of modern energy production and availability. This is becoming more complex as consumer demand increases and the local power grid becomes less reliable.

For more information on Enbala, please visit www.enbala.com. For more information on Generac and its clean energy solutions, please visit www.generac.com.

Media contacts: Ashley Kast: [email protected]608-633-2404

About Enbala Enbala harnesses the power of distributed energy to provide the advanced technology needed to ensure the operational stability of the global power grid. Generac’s company, Enbala, is the manufacturer of Concerto, a real-time energy balancing platform that underpins Enbala’s award-winning, industry-leading distributed energy resource management systems and virtual power plant technologies. Enbala’s advanced technology gives energy retailers and utilities the flexibility to better manage the complexities of ever-changing energy assets and evolving market opportunities in real time.

About Generac Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. Generac’s products and solutions are used globally through an extensive network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies as industry leaders servicing the residential, light industry and industrial markets. Possible and specific end-user customers.

Source Enbara

