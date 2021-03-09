Monster Hunter Rise is adding a new horde style gameplay mode





As creatures attacked the hunter’s home village, Table seems to have changed this new feature to the latest Monster Hunter title.

March is ready to be a big month for Monster Hunter fans. Recently, developers have launched a digital event explaining what to expect from the latest franchise titles. In the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise, fans were surprised to learn that this included a new gameplay option, the Horde Mode known as The Rampage.

Rise is the sixth main line in the Monster Hunter series, following Monster Hunter World. Once again on land called the New World, players act as hunters, using a variety of weapons, tools and environmental features to kill and capture large monsters. Rise plans to make the map environment seamless based on the changes made by World. Zoned areas are clearly a thing of the past. In addition to some returned monsters, the map’s locale is inhabited by several new creatures, including Rises’ terrifying monster Magnamalo, the so-called Wyvern of Malice. Hunters can track, investigate, and fight these creatures themselves in single player, or form a party of up to four in multiplayer.

In addition to normal hunting, players can participate in survival mode against waves of monsters coming to attack Kamura village. Before and during the attack, players can set up various siege weapons for additional defense, such as baristas, gatling guns, and cannons. Some NPCs may even arrive to protect the villages you can command. Siege weapons can be operated by either the player or the NPC. Hordes of monsters are guided by particularly powerful creatures called Major Threats or Apex. A useful way to turn the tide is to fire a counter signal that enhances the hunter’s attack. The quest can end after the horde has been repelled or these last powerful bosses have been defeated.

The Monster Hunter series has been extremely popular since its first PS2 entry in 2004. With over 66 million copies sold worldwide as of last year, it is one of Capcom’s best-selling series and second only to the Resident Evil series.

Once in Rise, players can expect to build an important world based on some of the new mechanics introduced in World. This includes animals such as Paramute, a dog-like creature that players can ride without losing stamina and can climb cliffs and scale vertically, and Parico, a cat-like animal that assists in combat. Includes companions. Similar to the Iceborne extension Clutch Claw, Wirebug allows players to wrestle and swing as they move across gaps or higher. Its wire fall feature can be used to dodge further attacks after being damaged. They can use it to interact with flying monsters like Wyverns and even ride them to a limited extent. A new feature that extends the player’s movement set is called the switch skill, which gives the hunter the freedom to switch between certain normal attacks and silk-bound attacks, allowing hunters to create their own favorite hunting style.

Monster Hunter Rise, developed and released by Capcom, will be released on Nintendo Switch on March 26th. A PC release is scheduled for 2022.

