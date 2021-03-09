The Insta360 thumb-sized Go2 camera is more exciting than your life





Do you remember the lifelog camera? An ancestor of something like Snap Spectacles, you could clip it to your shirt or hang it from a strap around your neck to take pictures and videos of your life with something less noticeable than a phone call. It was terrible for a variety of reasons, including image quality, battery life, and price. Like all wearable cameras designed to be unobtrusive, it has a high creepy factor. These little wearable cameras have almost disappeared, but camera maker Insta360 believes there is life in this category.

The new Go2 camera is a sequel to the 2019 Insta360 Go, with no major design differences, but everything is great. Well, except that the current price is $ 300 to $ 100 higher than the original price. (It’s still a bit creepy.) However, the extra cost is well worth it, especially for the accessories that come with it. The UK price is 295 and the Australian price is AU $ 480.

The body is a record button-good or bad.

Josh Goldman / CNET

The Insta360 is best known for 360 ° cameras such as the OneR and OneX2, and those technologies are flowing into the small body of the Go2. For example, the camera has a Pro video mode that allows you to apply the latest version of the amazing FlowState image stabilization to make your video look smooth while running. You can also change the field of view of the clip on the fly. Start with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle look or a 110-degree Action View and switch to a linear view that removes fisheye distortion and narrow lens effects for tighter shots. All of these are available with horizontal locks, so the video always looks level.

The camera can record at a maximum bit rate of 80 Mbps at either 30 or 50 frames per second with a resolution of up to 2,560×1,440 pixels. You can also capture at 1080p resolution at these frame rates, and at 120fps for slow motion clips. Other video options include HDR, time lapse, and hyperlapse. You can also shoot standard MP4 clips with basic in-camera electronic image stabilization. This clip looks great and doesn’t require any additional steps to go through one of the Insta360 apps.

Go 2 also allows you to take pictures in Insta360 INSP format or DNG raw. Both can be exported from the app.

The included pivot stand has a sticky back for quick and secure mounting on smooth surfaces.

There are some restrictions on

Given its size, the Go 2 can do quite a lot, but at the expense of some compared to the larger action cams. It has both built-in battery and storage, and can run both relatively fast. 32GB of storage (4x the original) is available, but with high bitrate and high resolution video, clips take up more space.

Similarly, battery life is improved, but still shorter. With basic video stabilization, it can take up to 30 minutes at 1440p, 30fps. This is almost twice as long as the first generation model. These settings also limit the clip length to 15 minutes, which is reduced to 10 minutes when using FlowState stabilization. It’s created to capture quick clips for social sharing, so you can understand the length limits.

Also, perhaps my most disliked “feature” of Go 2 (or Go for that matter) is that the body is essentially a huge record button, a button for changing shooting modes. And to turn it on and put it to sleep. Even if the current mode isn’t 100% certain after you accidentally take a photo or video, the entire setup can be frustrating.

The included charging case is worth the extra charge.

The Insta360 camera is good, but the accessories sell it

To avoid it using the buttons on the camera, connect the Go 2 to your phone, change the settings using the mobile app, and control it remotely. However, there is a third option for control. It’s a camera charging case. The camera magnetically fixes half of the body and automatically charges it with the case’s built-in battery. However, the other half of the case has screens and controls that allow you to change modes, start and stop recording, and take pictures.

In this case, you can record for up to 150 minutes and the camera can charge and record at the same time. The bottom of the case has flip-out legs that turn into tripods, and there’s also a standard tripod mount. You can leave it open and use the case as a mini selfie stick, or place the camera up to 10 meters (33 feet) away and use the case’s Bluetooth connection to remotely control the camera.

Along with the charging case, you can get a pivot mount with a reusable sticky mount for mounting on smooth surfaces. Clip mount for attaching to baseball caps and headbands. Of course, it also comes with a magnet pendant so you can hang it around your neck. While the camera snaps from the outside, the pendant goes under the shirt to prevent the camera from flying around when walking.

The magnet pendant is an indispensable item for life logs.

Josh Goldman / CNET

Insta360 Go 2 is clearly an improvement over the first generation version. Accessories have been improved, image quality and shooting options have been improved, and it’s now waterproof to 4 meters (13 feet). Regardless of improvements or great cases (I really like this case), the Go 2 is still a lifestyle camera primarily for viewpoint video and not practical for everyone.

If you’re adventurous, regularly working with family and friends, don’t want a bigger, more versatile action camera, and can afford $ 300, the Go2 is probably worth it. .. Even with that limitation, you can’t find a better option in lifelog. Its size allows for creative use not easily available with other cameras.

