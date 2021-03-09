Google open source AutoML algorithm model search





The Google Research team offers open source model search, an automated machine learning (AutoML) platform for designing deep learning models. Experimental results show that the system produces better models than the best human-designed models with less training iterations and model parameters.

Researchers Hanna Mazzawi and Xavi Gonzalvo described the system in a recent blog post. Model retrieval is implemented in the TensorFlow deep learning framework and constitutes a deep neural network (DNN) from a set of component blocks such as transformers and long short-term memory (LSTM) layers. The system trains and evaluates a set of candidate models, each consisting of multiple blocks. The search algorithm then selects the model with the highest performance and “modifies” it. This process is repeated until the best model is found. The Google team used model search to create a deep learning system for speech processing that surpasses state-of-the-art human-designed models, requiring only 60% of the parameters. According to Mazzawi and Gonzalvo

Building on previous knowledge of a particular domain, this framework provides state-of-the-art performance for well-studied problems when provided with a search space consisting of standard building blocks. We believe it is powerful enough to build a model.

AutoML is a field of study dedicated to automating manual tasks related to machine learning. Of particular interest is the automation of the design of deep learning models, often referred to as Neural Architecture Search (NAS). These systems use techniques such as genetic algorithms (GA) and reinforcement learning (RL) to efficiently search the search space. However, NAS requires training and evaluation of many deep learning models, which can be computationally expensive and time consuming.

Google’s model search system addresses this issue using a two-step approach that resembles the RL “search and leverage” trade-off. The exploration phase uses a greedy search algorithm to find the best DNN architecture. This algorithm generates several candidate architectures and makes random changes to them. Add a block or set the parameter to a random value. The system then uses parameter sharing to transfer knowledge from previously trained candidates to these new candidates. Finally, the candidate model is trained and evaluated. The highest scoring model will be used to seed the next exploration phase.

Due to exploitation, model search uses an ensemble strategy. Candidate models are replicated several times, and each replica is trained from scratch using training data and a random shuffle of various initial parameters. The weighted average of the replica’s output is used to produce the final result during inference. This often improves the accuracy of the model with fewer parameters and speeds up training of the model.

Google has used model search to automate the development of DNN models for identifying spoken words from voice signals and keyword spotting. When it comes to language identification, the best human-designed production models today include 5M parameters, achieving an accuracy of 60.3%. The model search without an ensemble created a model with 2.7 million parameters with 59% accuracy. With the ensemble, the model search achieved 62.77% accuracy with 5.4 million parameters. For the keyword spotting problem, the model search created a model with 184k parameters that achieved 97.04% accuracy compared to a human-designed model that achieved 96.7% accuracy with almost twice the parameters (315k). did.

Model search is just the latest in an ever-growing number of open source AutoML and NAS tools. The TensorFlow project maintains a lightweight AutoML framework called AdaNet, and the Keras team is adopting AutoKeras from their academic lab. Microsoft recently released version 2.0 of the Neural Network Intelligence (NNI) AutoML toolkit. It includes several NAS algorithms and supports all popular deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow and PyTorch.

The model search code is available on GitHub.

