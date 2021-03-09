Here’s how tech startups are rocking the public sector in Lithuania





Technology has allowed start-ups to disrupt major industries and sectors of the economy as a whole, from finance to commerce to healthcare. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, HealthTech’s start-ups’ fast and innovative solutions became invaluable. One of the sectors that start-ups often overlook is government, which needs to be confused.

GovTech has been on the rise in recent years, demonstrating that start-ups and SMEs are using new technologies to solve public sector challenges. But GovTech’s startup ideas are still new to some.

Public procurement and working styles in the public sector often appear to be tailored to large, well-established companies that can accommodate slower development processes. However, the status quo is changing rapidly.

New solutions for start-ups to increase public involvement and provide better data to governments, from waste management processing to tax evasion detection, or simply to provide tools for more effective day-to-day operations I have been working on.

Governments, accelerators and investors around the world can use GovTech in terms of both the economic growth of start-ups and SMEs and the transformational potential of providing public services to meet the needs of citizens in the 21st century. I am paying attention to sex.

Lithuania strives to lead the global GovTech movement

Lithuanias’ performance in the GovTech space remains limited, but the success of start-ups such as Trafi, Interactio, and Mindletic suggests that it could be a hub for public purpose and innovation by public clients. I will.

Trafi, a smart city solution for real-time mapping of public transport, is now an important platform not only in Lithuania, but also in Germany, Indonesia and Switzerland. Sifted, a well-known startup website backed by the Financial Times, has selected Trafi as one of the major startups to look at in 2020.

Interactio’s smart translation solution has signed clients such as the European Commission with the aim of lowering the level of bureaucracy. Meanwhile, Mindletic won second place in numerous global contests, including Hack the Crisis Hackathon and Global Hack. Focuses on mental health in the workplace.

Despite these successes, many structural problems remain, slowing public sector innovation and the growth of start-ups in this area.

Due to the lack of innovation culture and digital skills around the world, civil servants cannot find ready-to-use solutions. There are many new ways to procure innovation, but established public sourcing practices often upset when more risky and innovative sourcing is proposed.

However, in 2019, the Lithuanian government made a strategic decision to be at the forefront of GovTech innovation, with the aim of reflecting the success of each country’s fintech sector development. The GovTech Lab has been launched with a focus on opening the public sector to innovative ideas.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Technology Agency’s team is currently acting as a link between government challenges and start-ups or other innovative companies. December is a year of its existence, the end of the second iteration of the GovTech Challenge series, and an accelerator for public sector institutions and businesses to build digital solutions that solve social challenges.

Although many structural issues still exist, the influx of GovTech solutions shows a positive trend. Innovative GovTech solutions are currently being developed with accelerators in the hope of reflecting the success of Trafi, Interactio and other global startups.

Oxylabs, a subsidiary of Tesonet (another startup chosen by Sifted), is currently working on an AI solution that automates the detection of illegal content on the Internet. Such tools can be used by regulators and law enforcement agencies to reliably detect more harmful content and shut down potentially dangerous websites much faster and more effectively than they are today.

Other start-ups are focused on promoting the potential of big data and making the right decisions to improve school health. The first is GreenThyme, which is building Lithuania’s first intelligent public health surveillance system for schools in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Cross country collaboration

Vistalworks, a Scottish start-up and product of GovTech Accelerator, is building tools to detect dangerous products in products sold online. We have already developed software targeting illegal and fake products sold online in collaboration with the Scottish and Estonian governments and are currently working with the Lithuanian State Consumer Rights Protection Agency (VVTAT) to solve the problem. Is being extended.

According to a survey conducted by the industry group Toy Industries of Europe (TIE) last June, an astonishing 97% of toys purchased from the most popular online marketplaces do not meet EU toy safety regulations. Such a solution is invaluable. For regulators.

Difficult but rewarding way

The total of 10 solutions developed so far through the GovTech Challenge series may not sound very good, but for a fairly small market like Lithuania, the big first to break the barriers and stereotypes surrounding startup and public sector cooperation. It’s Ayumu.

In March 2021, 10 more new challenges were launched, looking for startups to intervene in the solution. Step by step, a wave of innovation is pervading the public sector of Lithuania.

With rising public demand and the acceleration of digitalization brought about by pandemics, GovTech solutions are needed as a source of better public services and as an economic opportunity for businesses. GovTech Lab has placed Lithuania on the global GovTech map, accelerating the dissemination of ready-to-use ideas in the public sector.

Lithuania’s new branding strategy, Co-Create, provides a great starting point for confirming the co-creation of GovTech and innovative solutions as Lithuania’s strategic goal. However, for the GovTech ecosystem to thrive, the work is not done yet.

Lithuania’s public sector, like many other countries, continues to build digital skills, embrace experiments through innovative sourcing methods, and secure a budget to find creative solutions to complex technical challenges. need to do it.

Only then will GovTech start-ups be able to work with a wide range of public sector agencies to find opportunities in areas that are truly innovative and require entrepreneurship.

