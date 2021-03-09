Microsoft Office Suite on Android gets support for dark themes





Xda-developers reports that Microsoft is working on adding support for dark themes to the Office suite on Android.

Microsoft has released dark theme support for desktop applications, and Office suite apps for Android are queuing to receive this feature. The release date of the update is still unknown, but it shouldn’t be long.

The news about introducing the Dark Theme into the Office suite was first reported by Alessandro Paruzzi. He is engaged in reverse engineering mobile applications and shares stories on his Twitter account.

He also shared some screenshots of the app settings that allow users to choose a dark theme. Lights and system defaults are other themes you can choose from. Word, PowerPoint, and Excel are apps that receive updates.

Microsoft Office suites aren’t the only ones that get support for changing themes. According to Paluzzi, the Microsoft Office hub will also receive dark theme support. He shared a screenshot of a blank Word document with a white background, but Microsoft may decide to darken it in order to adhere to the overall theme.

Currently, the background of the document is white, but we may decide to make it black before the official release, Paruzzi said in a tweet.

Microsoft To-Do, OneDrive, and Outlook used to use dark mode. Adding dark mode support to Office suites and Office hubs makes it easier and more comfortable for users to use the app.

Dark Mode is appearing in more apps

Adding dark theme support to mobile applications is becoming a trend between businesses. Facebook recently added a dark theme to its Lite app, and Google did the same with Gboard. In addition, Skype received a dark theme in 2019.

Microsoft recently purchased SwiftKey and got an update that matches the theme of the app with the overall theme of the phone. Microsoft seems to want to introduce a dark theme to every app it owns. Microsoft apps that are not supported for theme changes may be supported in the short term.

A new dark theme has been added to Android 12

Google has changed the dark theme mode for Android 12. All new themes are gray instead of black. Of course, the gray theme is seen in Android 12 Developer Preview 1, and Google may decide to change it in the final version.

One of the nice things about the All Black theme is that it plays an important role in extending battery life.

