Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB5000808 and KB5000802 Released





As part of the March patch cycle, Microsoft is rolling out new cumulative updates for all supported versions of Windows.

Cumulative updates, including security fixes, will be rolled out to your PC with the October 2020 update, the May 2020 update, the November 2019 update, and the May 2019 update. This month’s update only enhances security for systems, browsers, core components, and other basic features.

As with all Windows Updates, open the Settings app and[WindowsUpdate]You can click the option to install the patch. If you own multiple PCs, or if you want to patch your PCs manually, you can find out more here.

Below is a list of all new updates for Windows 10.

What’s new in OS builds 19041.867 and 19042.867

The cumulative update for Windows 10, version 2004, and 20H2 is KB 5000802, which includes the following fixes:

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates the security of the Windows user interface.

Addresses an elevated privilege security vulnerability described in CVE-2021-1640 in connection with a print job sent to the “FILE:” port. After installing Windows Update after March 9, 2021, print jobs that are on hold before restarting the print spooler service or before restarting the OS will remain in an error state. Manually delete the affected print jobs and resend them to the print queue when the print spooler service is online.

Security updates for Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Administration, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Components, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and Windows Media.

In addition to these fixes, Microsoft said the patch also includes quality improvements to the service stack, which is the component that installs Windows Update.

What’s new in build 18363.1440 of version 1909

If you are still using Windows 10, version 1909, you can get KB5000808 with the following security fixes:

Updates the security of the Windows user interface. Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations. Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products. Addresses an elevated privilege security vulnerability described in CVE-2021-1640 related to print jobs sent to the FILE: port. After installing Windows Update after March 9, 2021, print jobs that are on hold before restarting the print spooler service or before restarting the OS will remain in an error state. Manually delete the affected print jobs and resend them to the print queue when the print spooler service is online. Security Update Legacy for Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Core Networking, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, and Windows media.Symptom workaround

If you update your device from Windows 10 version 1809 or later to Windows 10 or later, you may lose your system and user certificates. The device will only be affected if you have already installed the latest Cumulative Update (LCU) released on September 16, 2020. Then proceed to update the LCU released after October 13, 2020 from unintegrated media or installation sources to a newer version of Windows 10. This mainly happens when managed devices are updated using older bundles or media through update management tools such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This can also happen if you are using older physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates integrated.

Note Devices using Windows Update for Business or connecting directly to Windows Update are not affected. All devices that connect to Windows Update should always receive the latest version of feature updates, including the latest LCU, without any additional steps.

If you are already experiencing this issue on your device, you can mitigate this issue within the uninstall window by using this procedure to revert to an earlier version of Windows. The uninstall window can take 10 or 30 days, depending on your environment’s configuration and the version you are updating. You will need to update to a newer version of Windows 10 after the issue is resolved in your environment. Note Within the uninstall window, you can use the DISM command / Set-OSUninstallWindow to increase the number of days you need to revert to an earlier version of Windows 10. You must make this change before the default uninstall window has elapsed. For more information, see Uninstall command line options for the DISM operating system.

We are working on a solution and will provide updated bundles and updated media in the coming weeks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos