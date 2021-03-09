Google Chrome OS adds Phone Hub, Nearby Share, and Tote files





Chrome OS and Chromebook celebrated their 10th anniversary on Tuesday. To commemorate this, Google announced several new features as part of the Chrome OS M89 release, including a phone hub and improved screen sharing. Many people may find it familiar to Windows users.

The release of M89 Chrome OS will start on Tuesday, according to Google executives.

As the second most popular computer operating system, Chromebooks are becoming more important. But the problem Google has to tackle is the ongoing need to add new features without complicating the platform, which has been an overpriced fee for Windows over the years. John Solomon, vice president and general manager of Chrome OS, says Google is committed to staying true to its core values ​​of speed, simplicity and security.

The first important feature offered in the M89 release is PhoneHub. It does not try to catch up with the Your Phone app available on Windows. Instead, a subset of it is in the notification hub in the lower right corner of the screen. Phone Hub includes shortcuts to features found on all Android smartphones, not just the Pixel. The ability to create hotspots, the ability to mute phones, and still very important. It is a function to ring the phone if it is misplaced. Finally, the small button contains links to the last three websites your phone has visited.

Google’s new Phone Hub for Chrome OS will try to include only what you need.

Next, Google announced Near by Share. This is similar to the NearShare feature already included in Windows. If the recipient turns on this feature and chooses to accept the document, Nearby Share will send the document to other Android smartphones or Chromebooks near you. Alexander Kuscher, Head of Product Management for Chrome OS, said on a Google Meet call with a reporter on Tuesday that for me this wouldn’t send to myself an email containing documents that need to be moved from myself to myself. Means.

According to Kuscher, Nearby Share uses available links such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or even Ethernet. Users will be able to turn nearshare on and off to fine-tune visibility, he said.

Nearby shares may be used in combination with Thoth, a new file folder added to Chrome OS. It’s easier to think of Tote as a repository of frequently used and important files. Also, if you don’t want to send files from Thoth, it’s a good idea to send something from the Chrome OS clipboard. It has also been extended to include more items (5 in total), similar to the Windows-specific clipboard.

Let’s take a look at the new Chrome OS tote feature.

Google is extending the Wi-Fi sync feature to other Chromebooks. Again, this is a feature Microsoft underestimated on Windows mobile devices and PCs. If you’re signed in with a Microsoft account, you can automatically share your Wi-Fi access point and its password with similar devices. If your wireless access point has long and complex passwords to prevent intruders, the same functionality is a useful feature shared by Chromebooks and Android phones.

There is also a small but useful list of new features. The ability to right-click a word to receive a definition, translation, or conversion from one measurement to another. In addition, an improvement on the Chrome OS virtual desk (or desktop) that allows you to right-click a window and go to your desk. Google has improved its screen capture tools to make it easier to record screens and share snapshots. Finally, Google can simplify the setup process and quickly combine home and school accounts via Family Link.

Right-click on a word and Chrome OS will give you a quick answer to what you think you are looking for.

Will Chromebooks Replace PCs? Google’s Solomon said they wanted to do so. He said consumers are increasingly turning to Chromebooks as their primary computing device. In the not too distant future, we will see a world where consumers will only need Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and perhaps Nest Home Hub and Android TV.

