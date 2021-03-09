DVIDS-News-Chief of Naval Operations Focuses on War Center Technological Innovation During Recent Visit





Maintenance costs when Admiral Michael Gildays, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), recently visited the Navy Surface Warfare Center, senior leaders of the Port Hunem Division (NSWC PHD), and technical researchers who visited the command offsite. Increasing innovation while reducing the number of people was a hot topic. Fathomwerx Lab.

Members of his staff, including Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer Russell Smith, visited the Fatmwerks Lab on February 26, where the technology behind the discussions on the innovation pipeline and collaborations inside and outside the Navy Drive I saw a demonstration showing how it increased. Fleet preparation and cost savings were explained by Alan Jaeger, PHD’s Research Technology Application Manager.

Jaeger explained to the Admiral with Fathomwerks about its joint use for procuring, curating, prototyping, and testing ideas for fleet migration. Fathomwerx, an innovation hub created through a partnership brokerage agreement with PHD and Ventura County Economic Development Collaborative, operates in the Port of Huneyme rental space. Based in Camarillo, Calif., A fourth partner, Matter Labs aims to attract small tech companies and other entrepreneurial organizations to use the labs and facilitate collaboration between PHD staff.

Admiral Guildy wanted to know about the mission of Fathomwerks and the impact of the work being done there to support the fleet, said Jeffrey Coe, PHD’s technical director.

Fathomwerx is also the home site of NavalX Ventura Tech Bridge. Tech Bridges is a relationship-based network within the US region that already has connections between Navy and Marine Corps facilities, private sector, and academia. As Tech Bridge provides a platform, these relationships can be extended through a broader national network to innovate new ideas, products and solutions for the Navy fleet and fighters.

As the Navy adapts to an increasingly complex security environment, it is imperative that the Navy develop a network-centric combat network to support future fleets of manned and unmanned vessels, Guilty said at the beginning of the week. The Pacific Ocean in San Diego (NIWC PAC) mentioned in a statement when visiting the center.

During the tour, NSWCPHD Research Manager Jason Bickford will focus on the efforts of PHD’s In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future (ISEAotF) campaign team and other enterprise initiatives to identify solutions that different teams can work together to demonstrate. I guessed.

Specifically, Bickford explained the benefits of Amplitude Modulation (AM) and used it as an example of a related Hack-A-Thon event last year. As a result, the PHD engineering team produced a simple yet high-impact $ 5 wrench designed and 3D printed by command. Engineering development lab. Future AM onboard features promise both improved maintenance and reduced costs.

Bickford also provided a LIDAR scan and data review demonstration of how dimensional digital twins generate detailed measurements using recently collected amphibious transport dock data. PHD’s ISEAotF campaign team collaborated with the NIWC PAC RESTORE Lab on Rider Scan.

Riderscan’s efforts for installation and modernization are the result of active cooperation between all Naval Sea Systems Command War Centers and NIWCPAC with the aim of promoting digital transformation into the installation process. Said Bickford.

Bickford also gave Guilty an estimated return on investment (ROI) for LIDAR scans per CNO availability, but CNOs could recover even more.

Admiral Guildy was impressed, but NSWCPHD Commander said the numbers could be potentially higher as ROI is further realized by better planning and processes and the promotion of redoing beyond initial installation. Andrew Hoffman said after the tour.

Overall, we learned a lot and shared great examples of advanced technology with our leaders.

Guilty, Hoffman and others also discussed the growing demand for in-flight technical assistance and, as a result, the urgency and value of remote technical assistance tools, especially in travel-constrained environments such as COVID-19. It was.

In addition, Guildy received a training-focused virtual reality demonstration designed for seafarers supporting the Optical Dazzling Interdictor (ODIN) directed energy system. The Command Laser Weapons ISEA Training Unit and the NIWCPACs Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality Lab are cooperating in the development of virtual training.

Guilty expressed interest in helping maintain the commitment of PHD’s ISEAotF campaign by asking what can be done to support PHD. Bickford replied that its ongoing support is an important factor as the Navy Innovation Science and Engineering Section 219 funding helps drive innovation across the Navy to explore and deliver new capabilities. ..

Overall, our involvement was successful, Koe said. The CNO seems to have been deeply impressed with our efforts to creatively train seafarers and provide innovative fleet maintenance solutions.

