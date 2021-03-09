Hands-on: Use Apple Music with Samsung’s latest flagship





When setting up a new iPhone, you may use the Apple Music app, especially with a 3-month free trial available. But when buying an Android smartphone, is Apple Music the first music streaming service you think of? Probably not. If you’re wondering what the Apple Music experience looks like on the Samsung Galaxy S21 +, here’s it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + is one of the best flagship phones in 2021. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, with three main camera sensors and a built-in fingerprint scanner. I’m not here to talk about the specifications of the Galaxy S phones, but it’s worth noting that they are really great phones. Now let’s jump to the Apple Music part.

First, the price is the same as you would expect from an iPhone. $ 9.99 per month for a personal account, $ 4.99 for college students, and $ 14.99 for a family subscription of up to 6 people. If you’re an Apple One subscriber, you can also use your Apple Music subscription on your Android phone.

When I logged in to the Android Apple Music app with my Apple ID, I was asked if I would like to automatically send Apple diagnostics. Like the iPhone, you can deny it.

Apple Music has the same five tabs on the Galaxy S21 + as on the iPhone. “Listen Now”, “Browse”, “Radio”, “Library”, “Search”. The only real difference I’ve noticed is the menu toggle in the upper right corner, which gives you access to Settings and Accounts.

At the time of writing this article, Apple Music was still in light mode, even though dark mode was enabled on the Galaxy S21 +. I thought Apple didn’t update the app with this feature,[設定]After opening the tab, I could also switch the light mode to dark mode and set the theme to “system default”.

Apart from that, there was a problem updating the library. For some reason, it took a long time for all the songs to be displayed, and in the process, the error box was displayed multiple times. Eventually, when the library displayed correctly, there were no other issues.

Using the Apple Music app on the Samsung Galaxy S21 + was really Apple’s experience.

The first app Apple introduced on its Android system was Move to iOS, so I thought Apple Music (the second app on the Play Store) might lack functionality, but I was wrong. It was. You can share songs on Instagram Story, view live lyrics, and turn on the infinity button to keep listening to similar songs.

Also, all my favorite playlists are on Apple Music 1, videoclips, where you can follow your friends, add playlists and edit your profile.

And the best part of using the Apple Music app on Samsung Galaxy S21 + was the OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Everything runs really smoothly.

When it comes to the AirPods experience, it’s a regular wireless earphone in the Samsung ecosystem, but I found it very interesting to use the Samsung Galaxy Buds +.

With the Galaxy Wearable app, I was able to use some features not available on AirPods, such as holding down one side of the bud to increase or decrease the volume. Similar to AirPods, Samsung’s wireless earphones also have “read notifications” and “find earphones” features.

Of course, Samsung phones and FaceTime calls don’t have blue bubbles, but I was surprised that the Android version of Apple Music is very similar to the iPhone experience. This also includes bugs such as song views issues and some albums appearing with the wrong cover.

Also, you can’t play songs seamlessly on your HomePod using Handoff on your Galaxy S21 +, but you can’t get everything.

