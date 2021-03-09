Report: Most Canadian engineers optimistic about the sector’s contribution to global innovation





The new report provides optimism among tech workers about the role of Canada’s technology sector on a global scale.

The findings are from the Intuit Canadas 2021 Tech Talent Report, which gathers the views of Canadians within the technology industry based on a survey conducted between October and November.

The arrival of 2021 brings a new sense of optimism and purpose.

According to a report from Intuit Canadas, four out of five people surveyed agree that the Canadian technology industry is contributing to global technology innovation. Survey respondents also ranked Canada in the top four of the 22 most technologically innovative countries.

David Marquis, Vice President and Country Manager of Intuit Canada, said the arrival of 2021 brought new optimism and a sense of purpose. By harnessing the power of a vibrant technology ecosystem, there is a great opportunity to properly scale technology and strengthen the backbone of the economy.

Canada’s technology ecosystem has grown significantly over the last decade. According to the Startup Genomes 2020 report, which ranks the startup ecosystem globally, all six Canadian cities are in the top 100. In 2020, Canada was ranked 4th in the Startup Blinks 2020 Global Startup Ecosystem Ranking, dropping one spot in the world, and the Toronto and Vancouver ecosystems also fell in the city rankings. Over the past few years, Startup Genome has highlighted areas for improvement in Canada, including supporting more companies in the early stages of growth.

Recent data from Statistics Canada also show the growth of the technology industry. According to the Canadian Bureau of Statistics, operating revenues in the software development and computer services industry in 2019 increased 14.2% from 2018 to a total of $ 87.3 billion. The results show that the sector has grown significantly faster than the Canadian economy since 2013.

Intuit Canadas’ findings are in line with another recent study by the Canadian Business Development Bank, showing growing optimism among entrepreneurs about the Canadian economy.

According to a report from Intuit Canadas, while Canadian engineers can scale, there are some areas where Canada can improve. Eighty-five percent of Intuit Canadas survey respondents believe that the Canadian technology industry is helping improve society, but says there is still room for improvement.

Respondents highlighted several key areas for improving the industry, including diversity and inclusion (D & I), support for start-ups and SMEs, and increased involvement in social causes and advocacy.

68% of respondents say that one of the most important ways organizations can step up is to help Canadian startups. 66% also said supporting SMEs was an important step-up, and 61% pointed out that it would create more jobs in the industry.

D & I also pointed out that there is room for improvement in the Intuit Canadas report, but 83% say the Canadian tech industry supports D & I’s efforts. Of those surveyed, 70% believe that the organization needs to increase the diversity of applicant recruitment, screening and interview practices, and 57% because the organization pursues a career in the technical field. We expect to donate money or mentors to young people of various backgrounds.

The barriers faced by underrepresented group engineers have long been a problem in the industry. According to a report released this week, nearly half of women in Canada’s tech sector reported career growth, and their goals were stunted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic also has a disproportionate impact on tech entrepreneurs, racist tech workers such as blacks and indigenous peoples, and people with disabilities.

The pandemic has also affected Canada’s broader startup ecosystem. According to another Startup Genome report, 58% of Canadian startups say the industry is heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis, which is 7% higher than the global average.

Intuit Canadas reports technical workers investigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their working lives. Eighty-six percent of Intuit Canadas survey respondents say they want to work from home at least once a week once social distance measures are lifted.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents say home offices are still driving innovation, but 67% say virtual training and education programs can better support innovation and creativity while working from home. Stated.

Image source Unsplash. Proxyclick Photo by visitor management system.

