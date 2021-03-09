Google TV Kids Profile is rolling out to Google TV devices





According to 9to5, the Google Kids profile has arrived on Google TV. This could be welcome news for many parents who love the Google TV UI that comes with the new Chromecast. However, the lack of profile support may have been a pain for parents who want to prevent their children from seeing something a little too mature.

Thankfully, on March 9th, Google introduced a children’s profile to the new Google TV UI. Starting this month, Kids Profile will allow parents to enhance parental controls and set up their TVs. Google states that its kids profile shows recommended content from children’s apps such as YouTube Kids and Noggin.

These recommendations help parents find something that their children can easily see. Also, while Chromecast is being switched to a children’s profile, parents will be able to choose which apps their children can use.

These kids profiles can be powered in one of two different ways. First, profiles can be managed with a Google account managed by the child’s parent. You can then enhance the profile by using a parent account that uses a generic profile that only has the child’s name and age.

Google TV Kids Profile gives parents more control

You can also use the Family Link app to quickly share specific purchased content for use in your kids profile. But wait for more to do so that parents can control their child’s profile. These new profiles also have time limits that allow you to set bedtime.

The bedtime feature allows parents to set a countdown timer. The countdown timer turns on the TV at the end. Parents can also use profile locks to prevent their children from jumping to their parent’s profile by using a PIN for security.

Thankfully, Google has also added the ability to use themes to make your profile look fun and colorful. The interface has three different themes. There are undersea themes, dinosaur jungle themes, and space travel themes.

You will also have the ability to add custom avatars to these profiles via updates later. The Google TV Kids Profile is currently deployed on Google TV devices in the United States. Google TV devices currently only include Chromecast, but this month TCL and Sony TV will be added to the list.

Other countries will receive these new profile options over the next few months. Google also said they have future plans for the whole family. Google says they are trying to find more ways to get Google TV to work for their families. It’s unclear at this point how Google plans it. But surely Google will let us know in the future.

