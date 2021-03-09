Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant 5 Scandals





If Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant is a person, what kind of person would you be if you consider conversational behavior?

In my opinion, this is the kind of person they are: they want to take turns in conversations when you are talking to them, are enthusiastic, and you interrupt them by saying their name I won’t stop talking unless I’m so anxious to be spoken, they start talking to you with references to something that sounds far away, like their name, a serious short-term memory problem I’m suffering from, and I terribly mispronounce some basic words, and worse, I don’t. ”T Making corrections doesn’t learn how to pronounce them correctly. Take a moment to visualize such a person. I think you agree with me that you wouldn’t want such a person in your life unless they are loved ones. Such a person would obviously be working on some important emotional and cognitive problems, and should be under some treatment program.

I’ve entered the seventh year of Amazon Alexa’s life (and the sixth year of Google Assistant’s life). Seven years is the eternity of information technology. When Echo was released in November 2014 (invitation only), Amazon introduced what I believe and continues to be a monumental achievement in the history of technological progress. A distant speech that is accurate and fast enough to be accepted by the masses is a phenomenal achievement. It’s been an achievement over the years, and the people behind it can rest assured that on their deathbed they don’t feel they haven’t done anything important in their lives.

But it’s because such amazing people were able to accomplish the wonders of such a feat that I realized that the current state of Alexa and Assistant was nothing more than a scandalous. If the teams behind them could get rid of the miracle of distant speech, the miracle of both imagination and engineering, then seven years later, those teams would be a major barrier for me to take. Can you explain that I haven’t solved what I believe in the voice of conversation to the next level?

Please let me explain.

1. Hurry up and shut up!

Unless you know exactly what you mean, like “Alexa, what’s the weather?” Or “Hey Google, what time is it now?” Talking to Alexa or an assistant stinks. Let’s say you want to listen to the song “Blondie’s Heart of Glass”. Start Google and say “Hey Google, play, hmm” — leave your name blank for a few seconds. Does the assistant give me slack? No. In the midst of my “Hmm” assistant, I rushed back with “Check out this Miles Davis station on Youtube …”. Well, I’ll stop. I was listening to Miles Davis last night and would like to listen to Miles Davis a little more. As always, it’s half too smart. “Hey Google, Blondie’s” Heart of Glass “… Hmm”, rehearsed several times and try again. Suspended again, “Song selection is only available to YouTube Music Premium members, but you may like this station”, Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon” (my favorite song, but yes Is not) will start playing. I wanted).

Now, take a deep breath again and say, “Hey Google, play Blondie’s Heart of Glass on your bedroom TV.” On the other hand, “I understand. Heart of Glass, video version of Youtube music, playing on TV in the bedroom.” Very sweet! Blondie is playing on my TV! I’m happy, but I’m shaking my head. All brains, all thoughts, all hard work, all small miracles along the way, and they still rely on silence to determine if I stopped speaking. The imperfections of my request, or the fact that I say “hmm”, are simply not taken into account. It hopes I’ll finish the story in a hurry and make it work. How can people who have solved much more complex problems solve what I believe is the biggest problem with today’s conversational voice-first interfaces, so close and completely advanced? Would you like to hesitate? Who wants to use an interface that makes them feel anxious, slow and stupid? Is life stressful?

2. Say my name — Say. mine. given names!

This is the second scandal as far as I am concerned. Unless you say your name, the story doesn’t stop. Alexa will not be interrupted unless you say “Alexa”. That was fine when both Alexa and Assistant were released 6-7 years ago. “Well, this is a hassle, but it’s feasible. Until they fix it, maybe by next year, I can live with this.” No — when they’re talking I still have to say their name. .. And who wants to talk to someone who is suffering from such suffering?

3. Are you talking to me?

Second, when I talk to my wife, she says it’s unhealthy to eat burnt meat, so she just scrapes off the black stuff. At that point, Alexa suddenly raises the pipe: Okay. For meat, we recommend Food Network’s meatloaf. It takes 1 hour and 25 minutes to make, for 6 people. So I clench my teeth and resent and say: Stop. “No. Again, I almost shouted,” Alexa, stop, “and finally it does. “Honey, what were you talking about again?” What happened there was that Alexa was eager to hear the name. I thought I said “Alexa,” and answered as if I had heard “Alexa, meat.”

4. Frankly, I love you …I do not remember

More. Ask Alexa to set a reminder at 7:25 am so you don’t miss a call at 7:30 am. In other words, “Alexa, set a reminder at 7:25 am.” It says so, but did you know that you can set regular reminders, such as “By the way, Alexa, set a regular alarm at 7am”? Yes, I understand. That’s because every time I ask to set an alarm, I almost (but not always) give me this hint. Why can’t you remember giving it to me many times already, you’re a stupid and glorious alarm alarm clock? Is it because you haven’t used the recurring alarm yet and don’t stop sharing that hint until you use it? What annoying!

5. As you know, I’m too busy with prog-ress (not progress)

Last thing — for now. This isn’t a scandal, it’s like “Hmm!” Someone over there needs to worry more. Really. They should note that the word “living” is pronounced to mean the opposite of “recorded” or “offline” rather than the opposite of “dying.” .. The “contest” is pronounced to mean “opposition” or “challenge” rather than “tournament” or “game.” The “gift” is pronounced to mean “gift” rather than “show” or “offer.” It means pointing to something like that “desert” Sahara, not what soldiers do when they go to AWOL. You catch my drift. And you might think this isn’t a big deal, and it’s probably fair enough. But on a sunny Saturday morning, when the Google Assistant woke up to the calm sound of playing soothing jazz morning music, a news summary was displayed, making it feel like a sci-fi move all year round. I will. 2021-and screams-you hear, “Liverpool won an upset victory over Manchester United yesterday, you have to go. A surprising victory makes Manchester United fans feel better. Pronounced to mean ruining. “But no, you’re not that subtle and you’re just sloppy in the way you speak. And it’s not necessary. After all, it’s not the magic you created.

I know, I know, these are all First World, 9.9% problems, and that’s all. But you know what we feel when we see something very close to perfection, but there are some scratches here and there and we can’t help but get frustrated. Would you like to talk about the wound urgently? Well, that’s how I feel about this new, amazing, life-changing technology. Now let’s fix the not-so-small but fixable scratches and take this interface to the next level of amazingness.

Dr. Ahmed Bouzid, CEO of McLean, Virginia, is building tools to expose the VoiceFirst experience, including Alexa skills, Google actions, Bixby capsules, microcasts, and cloud-sourced audio streams. .. Prior to Witlingo, Dr. Bouzid was Amazon Alexa’s Product Director and Genesys’ Vice President of Products. Dr. Bouzid has 12 patents in Human Language Technology and has been recognized as a Speech Luminary by Speech Technology Magazine and a Top 11 Audio Technician by Voicebot.ai.

