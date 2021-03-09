Array Technologies Establishes Array Tech Research Center to Accelerate Tracker Innovation and Enhance Customer Collaboration Nasdaq: ARRY





Phoenix, March 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (Array), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-based systems used in solar energy projects, is today at the Array Tech Research Center. Announced the establishment of. , A site specializing in research, development and field testing of advanced solar tracker technology. A research center in Phoenix, Arizona allows customers to explore product prototypes that address common utility-scale PV challenges such as foundation costs, site grading requirements, large module compatibility, and installation time. It functions as a test site. The array engineer uses the facility. To show how developers and EPCs can overcome these challenges with new technologies developed by the company.

Array has been a longtime leader in innovation and has invested heavily in new product development this year. The Research Center is part of that investment and will allow us to work more closely with our customers on the development of new technologies, said Jim Fusaro, CEO of Array Technologies. Installation is an increasing part of the total cost of solar energy projects, and continuous reductions in solar energy costs require faster and more efficient installation methods. Having a test site that can show customers new ways and ways to install trackers will help accelerate the adoption of our technology and expand our lead over our competitors.

Some of the innovations Array is introducing in research centers and on-site include:

Extended Row Configuration The new DuraTrack HZv3 Extended Row Configuration increases the tracker row length by as much as 33%, further based on the array industry’s leading power density. Higher power densities require fewer components per megawatt, lower costs per watt, and lower LCOE. New Optimized Foundation Tracker System Foundation contributes significantly to the total installation cost of the tracker system. Array is developing a new tracker with fewer posts per megawatt, significantly reducing the effort and machine time required to install the system. Toolless Module Installation Technology In a practical solar project, installing over 1 million solar modules, the tracker system is a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. Based on the company’s innovative, time-saving single-bolt module clamp, the array is a tool-free mounting system and boltless that enables module installation faster, safer and more efficient than current installation methods. We are looking for both mounting systems. Rough Terrain Tracker Solution Historically, sites with rugged terrain required significant grading before installing a solar system. Field work is expensive and can impact the economy of solar energy projects. Array demonstrates new technology that can significantly reduce or eliminate costly field work on rugged terrain. Improved tracking performance provided by the software Taking advantage of the existing features of the SmarTrackTM software, Array further enhances the ability of the tracker system to respond. It dynamically responds to various site conditions. With the company’s software, solar energy project owners can generate more energy to increase revenue and protect their assets from damage with automatic response to expected weather events from preventive alerts. I can do it.

Arrays’ new research center highlights their ongoing commitment to working with customers to find ways to reduce costs. Stephen Jones, president of Primoris Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Primoris Services Corporation, said that on-site time is one of the biggest contributors to the cost of installing a utility-scale PV plant, and is a major technology for improving efficiency and reducing working hours. It says it’s worth it. Array’s collaborative approach and focus on innovation make Array stand out as an equipment supplier and a priority partner to keep the solar business growing.

If you are interested in scheduling tours at the Array Tech Research Center, we recommend that you and your partner contact Array’s customer service representatives.

Array Technologies, Inc.about

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-based systems, is one of the world’s leading technology companies providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects. In addition to efficient installation and terrain flexibility, the highly reliable, durable and performance array reduces levelized cost of energy. Our focus on innovation combined with a customer-centric approach has helped us achieve some of the industry’s best profits. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America and Australia. Please contact atarraytechinc.com or viewerLinkedInpage.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on our current expectations and expectations regarding our business, operations and other factors related to it. Words such as may, will, could, would, should, predict, predict, potential, continue, expects, intents, plans, projects, believes, and estimates are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are merely predictions, do not guarantee future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors.

Investor Spokesperson: [email protected]

