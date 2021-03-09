



Google honors Dr. Wu Lien-tei, a Malaysian Chinese epidemiologist.

For the latest news and information about the Google Coronavirus pandemic, please visit the WHO website.

Google honors Dr. Wu Lien-tei, a Malaysian Chinese epidemiologist who created a surgical face that is widely believed to be the pioneer of today’s N95 masks on Wednesday. To celebrate this achievement, Google dedicated Doodle to Wu on the doctor’s 142nd birthday.

After becoming the first Chinese student to study at Cambridge University, Wu worked for the Chinese government and became Deputy Director of the Army Medical University in 1908. Wu was tasked with a very deadly epidemic in northwestern China in 1910. By the government by investigating the disease he determined to be a highly contagious plague of pneumonia.

With a case fatality rate of 99.9%, the disease, which ultimately kills 60,000 people, has spread from person to person through respiratory infections. To counter the spread, Wu developed a mask made of cotton and gauze to filter the air that people inhaled. It is widely believed to be the ancestor of today’s N95 masks, which are used to help prevent people from becoming infected with the coronavirus.

His leadership and direction, including the establishment of a quarantine station, the disinfection of buildings, and the demolition and replacement of old plague hospitals, eradicated the epidemic known as Manchurian plague within a few months.

He was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1935 for his work in controlling pneumonic plague-first for Chinese.

Wu will continue to practice medicine for the rest of his life. He died of a stroke in 1960 at the age of 80.

Google, which recently received a lot of attention for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, honored Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, who advocated early health benefits of hand washing last year. Google often spotlights medical heroes, including Dr. Virginia Apgar and Ph.D., who have developed rapid methods for assessing newborn health. Rene Favorite, a cardiac surgeon who pioneered coronary artery bypass surgery.

