How Hospitality Technology Companies Use Innovation to Expand During COVID





Latina-led Enseo continues to thrive by growing its leadership team and expanding its touchless technology offerings, despite COVID-19’s challenges to hospitality-related businesses.

Earlier this week, the company celebrated another important measure of success on International Women’s Day. More than half of the management of hospitality technology companies founded and led by Vanessa Ogle are women. Thanks to the recent recruitment of two people.

“I’m proud to see our leadership team and the amazing talent I work with every day. The fact that more than half of our executive leaders are women is worth celebrating. It’s a milestone, “Ogle said in a statement.

Joining Enseo’s leadership are Kris Singletonas Chief Information Officer and Lindsay Robertson Chief Marketing Officer. Singleton has worked as CIO in the hospitality industry for over a decade, including working at the Cosmopolitan and Dallas-based Omni Hotels in Las Vegas. Robertson worked for Enseo from 2011 to 2014 and most recently was Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Other female executives at Enseo include Katy Ericson, Vice President of Human Resources. Helen Jenkins, Legal Advisor; Kristin Reichert, Chief Financial Officer; and Ogle himself.

Twenty-one years after establishing a Plano-based company, Ogle has received a lot of attention. She was recently named one of the top female entrepreneurs in the United States, according to 100 Female Founders.

Enseo’s indoor entertainment, high-speed internet, temperature control and other platforms are used by an average of more than 84 million guests annually.

Expanding the provision of touchless technology at hotels during the COVID period

Few industries were more affected by pandemics than hospitality. Ogle and her rock star in-house engineering team, involved in a stay-at-home order, needed to repeat quickly.

They have created a suite of all-new touchless technology products that allow you to travel safely again, including the virtual front desk agent VERA. enseoCONNECT allows guests to control the TV, lighting and thermostat from their phone. CheckPoint for touchless temperature scanning devices.

In the past, the hotel experience was a high five, but now guests want the flexibility to choose the amount of contact they want, “says Ogle. Enseos’s non-contact technology allows guests to use their devices to reduce unnecessary contact with surfaces and people.

Enseo has partnered with HBO to offer indoor entertainment

Last month, Enseo announced a partnership with WarnerMedia to offer HBO on its in-room entertainment platform as a subscription or for free to guests subscribed to by the hotel. enseoCONNECT allows guests to access and control HBO through their smart devices.

According to an Enseo study, TV ratings in hotel rooms increased by almost 50% during the pandemic, demonstrating demand for more entertainment options.

“We are proud to be one of the first companies to partner with HBO to enhance and simplify access to HBO in the hospitality industry,” said Ogle.

The company has also developed and deployed new communication systems such as MadeSafe, CleanRoom and LobbyView, allowing guests to evaluate cleaning methods. She said that if guests knew when and how to clean their rooms and common areas, they would feel safe in this difficult season and be more likely to foster brand loyalty.

Enseo launches an IoT-controlled UV-C clean light that can disinfect hotel rooms, classrooms, or other spaces, from communications to actual cleaning.

What’s next?

In 2020, the company was split into three different divisions, with Enseo Holdings taking the lead. The company aims to expand touchless technology into new markets such as housing and hospitals for the elderly.

Vanessa Ogle was featured in the 2021 edition of the annual magazine, Future 50 at Dallas Innovates in Dallas / Fort Worth. We talked to Ogle about recent inventions, the role of technology in travel, and enduring difficult times. Here’s an excerpt from an interview in late 2020:

How technology can help people return to travel:

Travelers on the go are increasingly fond of reliable experiences with non-contact options that give them greater confidence in their health and safety while traveling. The hotel is making great efforts to use technology that allows guests to choose their level of comfort. In the past, the hotel experience was a high five, but now guests want the flexibility to choose the amount of contacts they want and my touch. Enseos non-contact technologies such as VERA ™ virtual front desk agent, remote check-in, mobile keys, and mobile remotes such as the award-winning patented ensoCONNECT ™ allow guests to use their devices to interact with surfaces and people You can reduce unnecessary contact.

Communication is the key to building trust, building brand preferences and repeat businesses. Technology is the fastest way to communicate with guests at every stage of their journey. Communicating cleaning procedures, materials and disinfection times is essential for guests to feel comfortable and safe and to build brand loyalty, as guests really want to know if the room is clean. That’s why we created MadeSafeCleanRoom ™ and LobbyView ™ to communicate these steps.

About Enseo’s biggest innovations from 2020:

My rock star, the in-house engineering team, has created an entirely new suite of products that will wipe out the spirit of development, allow you to safely resume your trip, and ensure you can safely attend school. The new touchless technology we have developed includes VERA ™, a virtual front desk agent. enseo CONNECT ™. Allows guests to control the TV, lighting, and thermostat from the safety of their phone. Check Point ™ is a touchless temperature scanner to ensure that people entering a building (school or hotel) wear masks and do not show high temperatures. Enseo also sells Internet of Things (IoT) controlled UV-C clean lights that disinfect large rooms (hotel rooms, classrooms, etc.).

What’s next:

Enseo has been split into three companies, with Enseo Holdings taking the lead and better supporting the industry in which we serve our customers and services. We are expanding into new markets such as the elderly and hospitals, as well as other industries that require non-contact technology to protect people and businesses.

About surviving and prospering in difficult times:

The only and most important part of surviving 2020 is to have a culture that stimulates trust and care. The core industries of schools and hotels have not invested in new technologies as expected this year due to the impact of COVID. Our first action was to take care of our people. I have a caring team. They care for each other and our customers, and they know they are cared for by the leadership team. Our people believed in us. They believed that we were doing the right thing for the company and for them, even when we had to make a sacrifice. They trusted my entrepreneurial intuition and guided us in the right direction. Only by leading with compassion and vulnerabilities could we promote such loyalty and dedication. The team trusts me. Because I trust them right away.

Enseo’s response to pandemics and social injustice:

Enseo first took care of our people, then people came back stronger than ever and took care of the issues that COVID is plagued by the industry in which we serve. As I redefined my home, work, office, and teachers, I also had to look closely at the internal opportunities I was presenting to my team. We’ve added two more women to our executive team for balance. As Latina, I led some discussions with the Color team members and asked what we could change. I started a direct mentorship with one of the team leaders and gave her a very suitable promotion. We heard. This world recreates itself in post-COVID civilization, so I recommend that everyone choose their part in the way they want to recreate a part of their world. The reality of social injustice and prejudice is an important part of that introspection.

Quincy Preston contributed to this report. The Q & A has been edited for brevity and clarity. The story version was originally published in Dallas Innovates 2021: The Resilience Issue.

Our fourth annual magazine, Dallas Innovates 2021: The Resilience Issue, focuses on Dallas / Fort Worth as a hub for innovation. The combined strength of Dallas / Fort Worth’s innovation ecosystem and intellectual capital is a force to consider.

Please be on the list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up daily to monitor what’s new in Dallas / Fort Worth and what’s next:

read more

Providing mobile phone services at all ERs in the city and helping the FCC track and stop RoboCallers is a recent achievement by Kate Hopkins’ communications technology team.

Telstra Ventures Mark Sherman has a “last word” about how COVID affected VCs. “For the past 12 months, COVID has required the VC community to think differently, behave and work differently,” he told DBJ. Here are the details of “who said what” in North Texas:

Medical device startups have developed the Sparrow Therapy System, a wearable neurostimulator that provides drug-free opioid withdrawal relief. What’s next? Spark also has another device in clinical trials to help the youngest victims of addicted babies. Meet CEO Daniel Powell at Q + A.

Alpine Advanced Materials’ patented HX5 weighs half the weight of aluminum and is easy to manufacture. Low weight means low fuel, low carbon dioxide emissions, and low operating costs, Roger Raley said. It makes it a game changer.

There are many things that have to do with your physically separated time. Here are some of the carefully selected selections.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos