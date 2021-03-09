Facebook AR glasses may use tactile gloves to control the UI





Photo: Ted Algibe (Getty Images)

It is well known that Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban to develop augmented reality glasses. What’s not so clear is how Facebook works and how the company imagines people interacting with their devices. The new Facebook Reality Labs blog sheds a bit of light on the front, which may involve tactile gloves and a soft wristband.

Facebook Reality Labs is basically a group of researchers, developers and engineers working on virtual and augmented reality. From time to time, they delve into the challenges and possibilities of AR. This time, FRL is addressing the issue of smart glasses interfaces. In other words, even if you have a lot of notifications popping up in your field of view, you still need some way to interact with what you see. Both the now obsolete North Focuss and Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 had a discreet finger loop that allowed you to navigate the menu. Others like Epson Moverio glasses rely on smartphones. Neither of these methods is particularly intuitive and is one of the reasons why smart glasses did not actually take off.

The FRL blog describes the theoretical days of wearing Facebook AR glasses and what’s called a soft wristband. Basically, you go to a cafe and your smart glasses ask if you want to play a podcast. Instead of answering through a phone call or finger loop, flick your finger and the wristband interprets it as clicking the hidden play button. Next, the blog outlines a scenario where you can pull out a soft, lightweight tactile glove and signal your glasses to project a virtual screen and keyboard.

What the FRL describes is not as futuristic as you might think. It essentially utilizes what is called an electromyography (EMG). It utilizes electrical signals from the spine to the hands. This technology already exists. MudraBand is a prototype of the Apple Watch band that allows you to control specific features by flicking your finger. It also does this by reading the electrochemical signals generated by your nervous system. When talking to the creators of Mudra Bands at CES, they also imagined that the band could be used for AR and VR controls. Facebook isn’t the only one to have this idea.

Next, there are tactile gloves that Facebook believes are ultra-low friction inputs. Or, more simply, gloves can be used much more naturally than technologies such as manual tracking cameras, microphone arrays, and eye tracking. Tactile feedback also seems to be an easy way to give users feedback about interacting virtual objects that make the phone vibrate. Ultimately, Facebook seems to be betting on a soft all-day wearable system or device mounted near or on the surface of the skin that detects and sends data.

Its certainly a clever approach, and as a blog detail, will enable a more intuitive way to interact with smart glasses and virtual environments. If you can click the button with unobtrusive finger movements, you don’t necessarily have to scroll through the menu. As long as the AI ​​is powerful enough to interpret what you need in a particular situation, the interface can be designed around a “yes” or “no” question. (You can watch a concept video about what the interface looks like.)

Whatever the first, upcoming iteration of Facebook’s smart glasses, if nothing is seen, it’s certainly a big deal. Facebook Reality Labs itself blogs that the sensing technology and highly personalized data needed to train AI inference models does not yet exist. Still, the concept is surprisingly thoughtful, given that Facebook stupidly said just a few weeks ago that it was considering facial recognition for future smart glasses. To be honest, it would be great if Facebook continued to invest more in these ideas for smart glasses, rather than increasing privacy issues.

