How to change your Google account password





Long and secure passwords are important for any online account, but especially for Google accounts. Need to update it to a better one? Method is as follows.

Almost everyone has a Google account, but when was the password last updated? Changing your online account password may not be the first thing for everyone, but in a world where digital privacy is becoming more and more important day by day, you need to protect your online account with a strong password. There is.

This is especially true when it comes to passwords for someone’s Google account. Going back a bit, you can quickly see how much your Google account is being used. Countless apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, Google Photos, and Duo rely on Almighty Google. If this isn’t backed by top-notch passwords and someone can access them through hacking or data breaches, it’s not a fun time. To prevent this, it is worth taking a few minutes to change the password to a more appropriate one.

To get started, go to Google in your desktop web browser and click the profile icon in the upper right corner. When the pop-up appears,[Googleアカウントの管理]Click.Then on the left side of the screen[セキュリティ]Click on the tab[Googleへのログイン]Below the section[パスワード]Click. This will prompt you to enter the password for your current account. Once submitted, there are two fields to fill in, one to enter a new password and one to re-enter the password to verify that it is correct.

Make sure your new Google password is secure

We recommend that you use at least 8 characters for your password. Do not reuse the password for another account or use something that is easy to understand (common phrases, pet names, etc.). Beyond the recommended eight characters is a great way to make heavy use of letters, numbers, and symbols, as well as to make your password as secure as possible. In such cases, having a password manager can be very helpful.

After entering the new password in both fields,[パスワードの変更]Click the button to confirm and confirm your changes. Google then gives you the option to stay signed in to the most frequently used devices in your account, but all devices associated with your Google account that haven’t been used for a while are automatically logged out. Re-entering your login credentials can be a bit tedious, but it’s a great way to lock your account from a prying eye, especially if you suspect your account has been compromised.

