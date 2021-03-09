Opinion: A clever investor in Greentech stocks could run on the first whims of higher rates





UK Cambridge (Project Syndicate) Tesla stock TSLA grows 10 times, followed by + 19.64% between March 2020 and January 2021, company founder Elon Musk emerges as green innovation avatar Did. The Tesla phenomenon has spread to other early electric vehicle (EV) industries, spreading Stardust to numerous green startups with unproven technology and minimal revenue.

As entrepreneurs and retail investors intervene to carry out what the government has failed, some commentators now believe that the Green Revolution is imminent. But others look at the same picture and see early signs of a green tech bubble.

The Green Tech (or Clean Tech) boom is certainly vulnerable. Like the early digital boom that led to the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s, it relies heavily on external forces that can suddenly recede. In today’s low interest rate environment, the present value of future cash flows is swelling and will plummet as interest rates rise.

For a decade, central banks have set policy rates lower than inflation, which was historically low in its own right. As a result, the negative real interest rates on safe assets are pushing large institutional and individual investors into similarly risky assets, creating higher potential returns.

Just before the recent focus on Green Tech stocks, the Big Tech giant achieved a very high reputation as part of the wider unicorn bubble in the private market. FAANG (Facebook FB, + 4.09%, Apple AAPL, + 4.06%, Amazon AMZN, + 3.76%, Netflix NFLX, + 2.66%, Google GOOG, + 1.41%) shares.

In any case, the Federal Reserve has responded to the COVID-19 crisis and has promised to keep the policy rate near zero until the US economy achieves an average of 2% maximum employment and inflation over time. Nevertheless, given the rapid administration of the COVID-19 vaccine under President Joe Biden’s administration, the stage of normalization in the capital markets has been set.

So the question is not whether the green bubbles burst (eventually all bubbles burst), but whether the Green Revolution bursts before establishing a solid foothold. Will the capital mobilized by the current boom be wasted, or will it be embodied as the infrastructure needed to transform the revolution into a new normal?

Vast public investment and road rules

Inevitably, fundamental changes in energy supply and consumption will require what only the country can offer: huge public investment and new road regulations (taxes and regulations). This can be seen in the history of the digital revolution in the second half of the 20th century. I examined this in my book, “Practicing Capitalism in the Innovation Economy.”

In the technological revolution, state actors must play their first leading role by establishing politically legitimate missions (such as the victory of the Cold War) to justify huge spending on high-risk programs. It will not be. Similarly, it is the states that must fund upstream investment in basic research whose potential returns are too uncertain to motivate the private sector. And as new technologies mature, the state creates markets by acting as first customers, thereby pulling the supply side of the innovation economy from the learning curve to low-cost, reliable production.

The final stage begins with speculators identifying potential innovations in new technologies, mobilizing capital to fund the infrastructure needed for their widespread deployment and exploration of Darwin’s additional applications. Driven by the promises of the new economy, a productive bubble will emerge.

Elements of this pattern can be seen in previous Industrial Revolutions. In the first century leading up to the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, British troops increased demand for guns, promoted increased productivity (due to mass production and division of labor), and made Birmingham, England the first Industrial Revolution workshop. did. A generation later, the British Parliament empowered railroad promoters with land expropriation and limited liability, setting the stage for major railroad enthusiasts in the 1840s.

Similarly, in the United States, state guarantees and subsidies have undertaken the canal and rail networks needed to establish a true national economy. And, like Britain, speculators followed state-led places.

Today, climate change offers a larger and broader mission than the Cold War. But so far, the reactions are fundamentally different. For years, the United States was paralyzed by Republican politicians denying reality and culminated in 2017 with the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump from the Paris Agreement.

In the absence of the Americas, China insisted on the Green Revolution, funding the world’s largest program for green tech research and development, and seeking to secure a dominant position in the production of wind turbines and solar panels. did. However, China’s climate change leadership is undermined by its reliance on coal and the continued construction of new coal-fired power plants at home and abroad.

Dithering in America

In addition, US policymakers are dithering, but US citizens are embracing reality. According to the Pew Research Center, the majority of Republican voters and the overwhelming majority of Democrats believe that the US government should do more to deal with climate change. In short, Bidens’ plan has a wide range of supporters, and its blueprint already contains much of what it needs.

Bidens’ commitment begins with the establishment of grid-scale energy storage and sets the stage for governments to fill in the lack of a national shift to renewable energy. We also need enhanced grid management to accommodate intermittent energy source dominance. Extension of the grid to use electricity instead of carbon production systems for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. Nationwide expansion of broadband access. Rebuilding the transportation infrastructure to support low-carbon mobility (including EV charging stations).

Witnessing the differences that competent national leadership makes in deploying vaccines, US voters could provide the Democratic Party with a larger legislature in the 2022 midterm elections. The last thing happened was in 1934, when voters truly supported Franklin D. Roosevelt New Deal. Then, as the Green New Deal continues, the Green Tech boom, whether bubble or not, leaves a new world.

William H, author of Doing Capitalism in the Innovation Economy. Janeway is a special limited liability company of the private equity fund Warburg Pincus and a lecturer in economics at the University of Cambridge.

Was this commentary published with the permission of Project Syndicate A Greentech Bubble?

