Hello Neighbor indie publisher TinyBuild unveiled at $ 474 million valuation





TinyBuild, an indie game publisher known for Hello Neighbor games, has been released on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market with a valuation of $ 474 million.

The Seattle-based company raised $ 49 million in an initial public offering (IPO) and closed at 215 ($ 298.76) from the opening price of 169. The closing price of the company was $ 600 million. Most companies in this category are private, so it’s a rare moment for indie game publishers. That money can often fund many of the most creative indie releases.

Another sign of a major economic boom in the game as a result of increased play during the pandemic. Roblox, a platform for user-generated games, will be open to the public on Wednesday morning in another major public offering.

TinyBuild said it is the largest publicly traded company on the AIM stock market. The company didn’t talk about finance, but said 23 projects were under development.

TinyBuild recently acquired six studios: Were Five Games, Hungry Couch, Moon Moose, HakJak Studios, Hologryph, and the Hello Neighbor development team (renamed Eerie Games Studios).

Image Credit: TinyBuild

The founders of TinyBuilds are Alex Nichiporchik, Luke Burtis and Tom Brien. In 2013, we released the first game “No Time to Explain”. Shortly thereafter, they decided to release the game “Speedrunners” to support another indie studio. This was Tiny Builds’ first blockbuster. So far, the company has released 40 games such as Hello Neighbor, Graveyard Keeper, and Party Hard.

Around 2016, the team decided to focus on first-party publishing. Hi Neighbor, TinyBuilds hit the game in 2017, producing multiple successful spin-offs, TV show pilots, high-profit book series, board games, and countless other branded products. The number of future Hello Neighbor 2 public alpha downloads is 4 million.

TinyBuild continued its franchise-building efforts with the release of Totally Reliable Delivery Service in April on PC, console and mobile. The game has been downloaded more than 16 million times. Other Tiny Build titles coming up include Cartel Tycoon, Potion Craft, and Pigeon Simulator.

