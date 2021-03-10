Here’s how Arizona’s technology sector is growing:





The Arizona Technology Council today released its latest quarterly Arizona Technology Industry Impact Report, providing valuable information about the state’s technology sector progress not only to its members, but also to business, economic development, and government leaders. .. New data show that December 2020 STEM job listings increased 29% compared to December 2019, and Arizona tech companies increased 4.3% year-on-year. The highlights of the fourth quarter of Arizona’s technology sector can be found in the Council Impact Report infographic here.

Despite the difficult years caused by the COVID-19 virus epidemic, the Arizonas tech sector has recovered rapidly, even surpassing the fourth quarter of 2019 with some key growth indicators, the council said. Said Stephen G. Jillstra, President and CEO of. Pandemics have dramatically changed the way we work and lifestyle, and technology has triggered rapid change. State technology leaders are responsible for many of the innovations that were important to survive these difficult times, demonstrating continued growth in Arizona.

Positive data points in the latest report include a 6.2% increase in tech employment and a 1.02% increase in technology wages, higher than in other states in the region. The report also outlines many challenges, including a 115% reduction in SME innovation research and a nearly one-fifth reduction in SME technology transfer funding. However, it is not uncommon for these numbers to fluctuate from year to year. In addition, the proportion of women in technology here has decreased by 2.5%.

The additional findings of the Q4 2020 report are as follows:

Technology industry total wages $ 22,665,834,342

Total number of technology companies 10,093

The technology job multiplier is 3.76. This means that for every 100 additional technology jobs, 357 new jobs were created in other industries.

Arizona African-American technical workforce increased 3.61% year-on-year

Technology Jobs Phoenix was number one with 100,663 and Tucson was number two with 40,026.

The council also supplemented quarterly data with published work focused on Arizona technology industry leaders and organizations in a wide range of sectors. Published work includes highlights and news from the Arizonas tech community, personal stories, and important insights.

Featured Arizona Technology Leaders and Businesses include:

Calline Sanchez, Vice President of IBM Systems Lab Services and IBM Systems Technical University, and IBM’s Arizona and New Mexico State Leaders

TGen, attending physician, Dr. Sunil Sharma

PADT co-founder and principal Eric Miller

Lea Mrquez Peterson, Chairman of the Arizona Corporate Commission

AccountabilIT

Arizona State University

Axosoft

Lucid Motors

Nicola

University of Arizona

On behalf of the council, Quarterly Reports provides a web-based data reporting solution designed to help cities, industries and planners drive effective policies, generate new growth and engage stakeholders. It is edited by the organization that creates it, eImpact. The report is based on eImpacts analysis. A list of data from US Emsi, Brookings Institution, CompTIA, AngelList, National Science Board, and more. Molly Castelazo, CEO and Chief Content Strategist at Castelazo Content, has also partnered with the Council to organize and develop supplemental content, update report designs, and create infographics.

Download or view the full report on the council’s website. Reports can also be found at www.aztechbase.com.

