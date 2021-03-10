One Review: What Happens When A DNA Test Reveals Your True Love?





Abigail Chandler

Hannah Ware in the One

According to Netflix, The One will take place in 5 minutes. In the last five minutes, there has been a huge leap forward in technology. The company, TheOne, learned how to find the perfect romantic partner for someone through some sort of genetic testing. Matched couples quickly feel connected, but this is not just a carnal reaction to what pheromones actually do for you, according to The One, this makes you genetically fall in love A person who is guaranteed to be.

Technology isn’t plausible, but it doesn’t stop the show from being an intriguing quest for human security in finding your perfect partner. New tests are causing a series of divorces, as people who were previously happy married cannot resist divorce to find a true match. Powersuit CEO Rebecca Webb (Hannah Ware) was able to comfortably control the body until it was taken out of the Thames, causing police investigations and a series of flashbacks, and talent alone did not know where he was. Revealed.

We deserve a fairy tale, as Rebecca declares in an episode 1 speech, but becomes increasingly dangerous in length to maintain control of what she builds, as a diverse ensemble of supporting characters relentlessly pursues. , It’s far from what this show offers after their happiness.

It has all the characteristics of a classic thriller, but it’s a bit too flat and the mystery is too early to reveal, so the problem isn’t what Rebecca did, she’s next. It’s about what to do. But Rebecca is so distant and dominated that she is neither a great villain nor a sympathetic antihero.

Obviously the disjointed subplots are much better. In this subplot, matching effects move characters in completely unexpected directions. Creator Howard Overman gained considerable freedom in John Mars’ original novel. You may feel that you should have followed the lead of the book and focused on the matched couple, rather than tackling the corporate conspiracy. The mystery gives the show a clear hook, but it’s not something that has never been seen before.

The idea that technology finds our perfect partner is undoubtedly compelling, a story that has come up quite recently. The recent anthology show Soulmates has much the same concept, with both Black Mirror and Rick and Morty having their own episodes on this subject. Netflix series Osmosis also explored themes with nanorobots to help people find the perfect partner.

But despite the fact that there are already dating companies claiming to use DNA testing, the technology isn’t there. Matthew Cobb of the University of Manchester, author of The Idea of ​​the Brain, says it’s simply impossible to detect if a couple falls in love purely based on their DNA.

He said that the only case in which you can make that idea is that people with diverse genes that control the immune system have healthier offspring, which can be detected by odor. Is claimed. But sadly, these claims are based on very poor studies with very small sample sizes and are simply not true.

It comes down to what the compatibility between the two humans really is. How can I measure it? Is it the same throughout a person’s life or is it the same throughout a couple’s life? Cobb says. The idea that this most magical and unexplained part of our behavior may be determined by a series of ACTGs seems fictitious, as genetics alone rarely determines humans.

Of course, that doesn’t matter when talking about the actual fiction that The One reveals. Aside from the annoying facts, this concept promises a vein of drama, tension, shock and humor. The problem is that The One isn’t mining deep enough to find it.

