Google Voice to stop forwarding messages to other numbers





One of the useful features of Google Voice is the ability to send text messages via your phone’s original number and messaging app. Unfortunately, Google Voice is currently set to lose this message forwarding feature “soon”.

With message forwarding, Google Voice can send a copy of the incoming message to your mobile operator’s phone number, and you can even reply to these messages directly from the selected SMS app without opening the Google Voice app. You can also forward these messages to your preferred email address using a similar process.

The updated version 2021.10 of the Google Voice app has begun to be released today via the Play Store. In it, the APK Insight team found a line indicating that message forwarding to the phone was stopped. So far, the notifications don’t seem to be published on Android or web apps.

Forwarding messages to linked numbers will soon stop working.

Following this discovery, we found that Google Voice’s message forwarding support page was updated and unfortunate announcements were shared.

IMPORTANT: The mobile operator has begun blocking these messages and will soon stop forwarding messages to the linked numbers.

With our understanding of concise notifications, some mobile operators are beginning to block incoming messages from “shadow numbers” that enhance the forwarding capabilities of Google Voice. Carrier disruption is likely to be part of an ongoing effort to eliminate spam calls and messages, and Google seems to stop forwarding rather than not working on a particular carrier.

No particular timeline was shared when Google intended to unplug this particular feature of Voice. It’s important to note that email-based message forwarding must continue to work normally and is unaffected by this change.

