Watch Dogs Legions cooperation is not enough to bring us back into the game





As a multiplayer game, Watch Dogs Legion is pretty lonely. Yes, you are free to roam the vast open world map with other players, but most of the points of interest are for single player activities. The highly competitive field is reasonably enthusiastic, but now feels anemic. And big event raid-like modes aren’t available yet. If you wanted a reason to go back to last year’s hacking game, at least in its current state, the game’s multiplayer expansion isn’t.

Originally scheduled for release in December 2020, Ubisoft has postponed Watch Dogs: Legion multiplayer mode indefinitely in November. Legions Multiplayer is back again last month when Ubisoft announced the March 9th release date on all platforms. Then there was another delay last weekend. Due to a game crash bug on the PC, multiplayer only launched on PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia. The Tactical Ops quest line, which seems to require serious communication and cooperation, will not appear until March 23.

Hey, at least that free update.

Earlier today, my colleague Michael Pasquariello and I spent several hours on the London tag team trying to form a London tag team. See above for his video on multiplayer mode. However, in the short version, despite playing on the Xbox Series X, despite my best efforts, the party wasn’t successful.

Before accessing the full suite of multiplayer activities, Legion makes you suffer from a simple tutorial. Many single-player games with online mode require a tutorial before jumping to real multiplayer. We empowered through it and then thought to meet.

I couldn’t receive the party invitation from the menu. There are no dice in the game. I tried switching the privacy mode from public to friends only, sent invitations in sequence, waited an hour and tried again, but I couldn’t pair regardless of the parameters. (Curiously, on both Xbox consoles, Legion’s in-game friends list showed zero friends online, but it was very clear that both were always online. To send these invitations, I had to check the Xbox internal guide. .. Yes, the system listed Watch Dogs: Legion play as the status of both profiles.)

So, in the face of failure, we did what you were supposed to do in any cooperative game: played alone.

The main mode of Legions multiplayer is open world free roaming, which will drop you and up to 3 other players into London. Like the main game, you can recruit random NPCs from the street as part of their entire play, as everyone deals with. Unlike the main game, Legion Multiplayer mode eliminates recruitment missions. Instead, you can use an in-game currency called influence to automatically recruit potential operatives on the fly. Even better, if you come across NPCs that you want to join your team, but don’t have enough influence to hire, you can save them for later use. Once you have enough influence, you can adopt them from a neat and tidy menu. (You can rock 12 operatives at a time and keep up to 20 potential recruits in the backburner.) After biting a streamlined process that allows you to hire new operatives, the hiring mission becomes outdated. Compared to the main game that I started to feel.

Unfortunately, it has nothing to do with them.

Most of Legions’ multiplayer activities are actually single player activities. Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Like other open worlds, the Legions multiplayer map has nodes of interest that show what you can do. Many of these activities are done alone. Hack your computer, steal your car, rescue hostages, eliminate targets, or blow up. Nothing is as dynamic as you can see in the main game. Why activate multiplayer mode just to play single player missions?

Even more interesting are playlist-style missions. You team up with the other three (Michael and I were both able to do this with random players) and work on missions on a mission-by-mission basis. Many require more steps than the one-time single-player tasks around the map. When you wrap one, the game automatically loads into the next one. You don’t have to trek from Piccadilly to Whitechapel just to start the mission.

Still, even playlist missions are plagued by problems. Both Michael and I have noticed that players shoot everything and everyone in sight by default. Watch Dogs: Legion is far superior to shooters as a stealth game, so it was a shame to see people fall back into division-style gameplay in games that don’t support it. If Michael and I could link, we agreed, the water became stealth. clearly.

An outstanding mode is the Spiderbot Arena, a free deathmatch for four. Play as a spy bot, one of the fast-jumping gadgets in the main game, not as an agent. You can pick up weapons (shotguns, for example, homing rockets) scattered around the map. The person who gets the most kills wins.

It’s made more interesting by the fact that spider bots can move the platform up and down with the push of a button. There’s little better than the joy of seeing an enemy line up a shot at you, raise a barricade in front of it, and block that shot. But even that joy, like the game mode itself, quickly becomes obsolete. The match lasts only a few minutes and the spider bot is so fragile that both killing and death occur at a rapid pace. Also, since there are only four players on the roster, it’s difficult to tell if a win was legally won or if it’s a matter of luck. For example, a large roster with eight players has a lot of sunlight between the podium and the rest of the crowd, which is good for measuring individual skills. Without that concrete sense of progress, there isn’t much pull to keep a new match in the queue (at least for me).

Completing any activity, such as single player tasks, playlist missions, or Spiderbot Arena matches, will give you a small amount of experience and will help you level up your seasonal rank.

As with Fall Guys, Avengers, Destiny 2, or other live service games, you’ll earn merchandise by new rank, such as weapon skins, costumes, masks, or in-game currency. Many rank-ups will simply influence you, and it can be used by you to recruit more operatives. Less often, you’ll earn WD credits used to buy cosmetic and XP boosters in the in-game store. You can also use IRL money for WD credits. (Cmon, what did you expect? This is a Ubisoft game after all.)

The first season has 62 days left. You can reach a maximum level of 50 per season. Daily and weekly challenges (destroy 5 trucks!) Will help you speed up your ranks at a faster pace. Throughout my time pondering these various numbers and proper nouns, I couldn’t shake one lasting idea: really, these other? It might be more fun if you can actually play with your friends.

