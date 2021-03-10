Google celebrates Chrome OS 10th anniversary with new M89 features





Google’s Chrome OS is now 10 years old and has released many new features and updates in its latest version, the M89. Chrome OS updates are primarily aimed at increasing productivity with new tools and options. With this update, Android users will get the additional benefit of being able to easily move between Chromebooks and Android smartphones.

These enhancements couldn’t be achieved any further. In 2020, the pandemic caused a surge in remote workers and students, resulting in a surge in Chromebook shipments. In particular, distance learning contributed to the surge.

This is a brief summary of what you can expect to find in the M89 update.

Phone hub google

Android users can now access their smartphones from the Chrome shelf. With the hub, you can see the last two tabs you saw on your phone, check your battery level and wireless connection strength, and receive notifications from the chat app. It can also be used to ring the phone to locate the phone, making the phone completely silent.

Wi-Fi sync

Wi-Fi Sync is an existing Chrome OS feature that allows you to share network settings between devices. Enhanced to work on more devices. This means that if your smartphone is connected to a secure Wi-Fi network, it can share your network password with your Chromebook so you can work as soon as you lift the lid.

Screen capture Josh Goldman / CNET

From Chrome Shelf Quick Settings[キャプチャ]Can now be selected. With this tool you can not only take screenshots, but also capture screen recordings. You can use this tool to capture a window, a crop of a specific area of ​​the screen, or the entire screen.

Tote Josh Goldman / CNET

Google has added a new holding spot on a shelf called a tote. Here is the latest screenshot. However, you can also view the download without launching the file browser. You can also pin the file to a tote. This means you can quickly keep your important documents open without searching.

Clipboard

In addition to the new tote feature, there is an enhanced clipboard. You can now save the last 5 things you saved. To see what’s available[すべて]Just press the button and V.

Desk Josh Goldman / CNET

The desk was launched last year and allows you to create a separate workspace for each project you’re working on. Google has updated it with a new right-click option to send open windows to a desk other than the current desk, or to all desks as needed. You can also switch desks by swiping the touchpad with four fingers.

Quick answer

Do I need to convert measurements from Imperial to Metric or do I need a definition of the word I’m reading? Simply highlight what it is and right-click to see the definition, conversion, or translation along with other options. It can be turned on and off in the settings menu below the related information.

These are major updates, but with some minor tool tweaks. For example, the accessibility feature Select-to-Speak has controls for speeding up, slowing down, and pausing. You can now lock YouTube Music and Spotify media controls to the shelf. Also, if you have students on your Chromebook, you can now add a school account or PIN to make it easier for your child to log in to your account.

