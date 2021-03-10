Q & A: The new mass advanced manufacturing director is looking to innovation and workforce





Massachusetts Tech Collaborative, a state government agency based in Massachusetts, focused on technology and innovation, commonly known as MassTech, and appointed Christine Nolan as director of the new Advanced Manufacturing Center in December. Nolan, a graduate of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, recently joined Virtual, Inc., a consulting and management services company in Worcester. Served as Senior Director of Client Services at. Nolan talked with WBJ about her work and plans to continue supporting the state’s manufacturing industry.

Can you tell us a little about yourself? Also, why is CAM the right place for you?

I started my career as a manufacturing engineer, working for another small business on the manufacturing floor, meeting with various outsourced manufacturers, and how to improve the processes and quality products used in the partner brand supply. I understood. It was very interesting and really great to connect with these little manufacturers who are working hard to build their business.

So, for some reason, my career moved, and about 15 years later, I moved into the tech industry and took on the role of community development. I worked for the MassTech Leadership Council and I really enjoyed how to bring the industry together, bring people together, listen to their challenges, and solve those challenges together. I found a niche there and really enjoyed it. And when this opportunity became available, it was an opportunity to connect my manufacturing career with community development and do a similar job, but it was manufacturing.

What is the role of CAM in the state manufacturing industry?

An advanced manufacturing center headed by an advisory committee chaired by Housing Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennery. We have three pillars: innovation, workforce, and business. This means creating an environment in Massachusetts for manufacturers to succeed.

There are several programs under each pillar to support that goal.

What are some useful approaches to breaking the outdated stereotypes of manufacturing?

It’s a lot of branding and marketing centered around cool, new and innovative processes and technologies that introduce manufacturing as cool. It also shows that there are plenty of jobs available, from early entry-level technicians to seniors.

Are there any aspects of your role or project that are particularly exciting and exciting to carry out?

Before coming here, I was the co-founder of Boston Tech Jam. Boston Tech Jam was founded for an event of about 7,000 people at Boston City Hall Plaza. I have a vision that the same can be done in the manufacturing world. In the post-COVID world, I want to see what comes with it.

This interview was conducted and edited for length and clarity by WBJ staff writer Monica Bush.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos