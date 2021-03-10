Mark Zuckerberg envisions a future where AR glasses can be used to “teleport” face-to-face meetings.





Looking to the future: Facebook’s future ideas include using AR glasses and machine learning to project your realistic digital avatar into a virtual meeting with selected people. This vision needs to bring a lot of technological advances to current display and projection hardware, but Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is convinced that AR could become mainstream within a decade. I will. Especially if it wasn’t done like Apple.

Earlier this week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced that Apple is not only ready to expand into mixed / augmented reality space, but also launches three waves of wearable AR products covering a variety of use cases. I made it clear that I was planning. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with that perspective on Apple’s vision for augmented reality, has an alternative view of social giants on how to implement AR and where AR can have the greatest impact. I’m trying to present.

In an interview with The Information’s Alex Heath and Matthew Olson (paywall), Zuckerberg didn’t mention Apple’s name, but made some statements that clearly targeted Cupertino. For example, he portrayed Apple as a company whose business model is to charge premium prices and create a sense of exclusivity. Facebook, on the other hand, explained that it’s a company that is interested in serving everyone and is just as rewarding as it is. Difficult to achieve in the real world.

To that end, Facebook’s Oculus team has taken on the task of creating a device that can run both AR and VR, to reduce the final price to $ 300 instead of the rumored Apple mixed price of $ 1,000. Seeking the right compromise. Real device.

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, says this is likely to be achieved by selling the device at a loss and recovering costs through the app store. He also explained that the best way to achieve that is to own an operating system and an attached app store and “create the social experience we want.”

Apple doesn’t think VR will be more than a niche technology that helps improve education and gaming experiences, but AR, like smartphones, can be part of the daily lives of the vast majority of people. There is sex.

The future of Facebook’s dream is to allow people to use mixed reality technology to “teleport” elsewhere for social interactions for both casual and business purposes. Its future is probably only 10 years away and can reduce the environmental footprint of people who usually need to travel a lot for business or entertainment.

Zuckerberg said that as the company integrates eye and face tracking into AR glasses, digital avatars will become more realistic over time, overlaying information on top of the real world, making communication and information retrieval much more. It says that it will be convenient.

The first versions of these glasses will arrive this year without AR overlay technology. Zuckerberg explains that VR avatars will be a stepping stone to the development of future AR experiences, as the display and projector hardware is not yet small enough to integrate into regular eyeglasses. He also wants these avatars to reach possible quality levels through tools such as Epic’s MetaHuman, but image capture technology and machine learning allow them to generate avatars quickly.

Otherwise, Zuckerberg confirmed that Oculus is still working on VR hardware and is already working on “what Quests 3 and 4 will look like”. He shared that Quest 2 has already surpassed the first version in the months since its launch, thanks to hardware improvements and a $ 100 price cut.

Finally, when asked about Facebook’s acquisition of Neuralink startup CTRL-Labs and the role that technology plays in realizing the company’s AR dream, Zuckerberg said the ultimate long-term goal was non-invasive for input. He said that it is to build a technology. Neuralink is doing it.

