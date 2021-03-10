Twitch may be testing a streamer scoring system to promote ad sales





Twitch seems to be tinkering with a program that automatically evaluates streamers based on several factors, such as age, outage history, and partnership status, in order to pair them with advertisers. This is called the Brand Safety Score and was discovered in Twitch’s internal API by cybersecurity student Daylam Tayari, who posted an image of the changelog on Twitter.

A Twitch spokesperson did not confirm Engadget with a brand safety score, but provided the following statement:

“We’re looking for ways to improve the viewer and creator experience on Twitch, including efforts to properly match the right ads to the right community. At Twitch, user privacy is important and this process is being followed. To improve, we don’t pursue plans like the following. We compromise their priorities. Nothing has started yet and no personal information has been shared. Notify the community of future updates. I will. “

Twitch has added an automatic brand safety score that evaluates the brand friendliness of all streamers based on chat behavior, ban history, manual ratings by Twitch staff, games played, age, automod, and more (see below). .. 1/5 photo. twitter.com/VBl4HjGv7t

Deylaman “Tayari” Tayari (@tayariCS) March 9, 2021

According to Tayari, brand safety scores are based on age (18+ or 21), outage history, Twitch relationship, partnership status, whether to use automod, and at what level the stream is set. Evaluate the streamer. Mature, and ESRB ratings for their games. There’s also a section where you can add manual ratings from Twitch employees.

As explained, brand safety scores are similar to the ratings of ad rating systems or ride-sharing apps already used on sites such as YouTube and Twitter. This should help advertisers clean up the streamer’s ocean and can affect Twitch’s bounty board, where advertisers offer specific gigs to a small number of selected partners and affiliates.

Knowing the metrics Twitch is tracking will help streamers stay on top of the mountain, but unless a curious researcher makes another dive, the company will publish one of the rating algorithms. There is no guarantee.







