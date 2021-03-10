Chromebooks announce new features for 10th birthday





We’ve also extended Wi-Fi sync to work with more devices, making online access easier and faster. Chromebooks can now automatically connect to the trusted Wi-Fi network used on Android smartphones and other Chrome OS devices when logged in with the same Google account. You do not have to re-enter your credentials.

Within the next few months, you’ll be able to use Nearby Share to instantly and securely share files between your Chromebook and other Chrome OS or Android devices. Neighborhood Share keeps your information and files private because you can send and receive contact details without sharing them.

These three features are just the beginning of the work we’ve been doing to bring the usefulness of Google to more devices in your life. Stay tuned for feature releases this year to help your devices work together better.

New features to get things done quickly

We’ve redesigned a key part of the Chromebook experience based on your feedback and added new features that make your work quicker and easier so you can focus on your work rather than the tools.

Quick access to important things

With the new screen capture tool in the quick settings menu, you can create accurate screenshots and screen recordings without having to remember keyboard shortcuts. As soon as you take a screen capture, it will appear in your tote. Thoth is a new space where important files are readily available. Open the tote from the shelf to see all recent downloads, recent screen captures, and pinned files.

Media controls are also built directly into the quick settings menu, so you can always see where to play, pause, or skip the next song to play from the web or Android app. Secure this media player directly to the shelf for immediate access.

We also streamlined parental and parental Chromebook setups, highlighting two important tools. Parents can now add school accounts as soon as they set up a new Chromebook using their child’s personal Google account (managed by Family Link). Your child will be able to use school apps such as Google Classroom while Family Link Control on your device is still applied, allowing parents to supervise while doing their homework. It also helps your child create a PIN during setup, making it easier to log in to your Chromebook.

