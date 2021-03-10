What I’ve heard: how the energy technology ecosystem evolves and the role of Houston innovators





Last week, the University of Houston announced a new online program that provides professional value-based care training to providers, academia, and other business and industry professionals.

UH has worked with Kentucky-based health insurance giant Humana to create a new value-based care specialization program that teaches the basics and practical applications of value-based care. A flexible and complete online program is offered through the joint Humana Institute for Integrated Medical Systems Science and the global online learning platform Coursera.

“This out-of-the-box, affordable option supports people working with clinics and healthcare providers to produce better results for their patients,” said Tray, Humana’s Director of Strategic Promotion. Coccalell said in a news release. “The confusion caused by COVID-19 makes practice focused on prevention and care coordination more important than ever.

“In 2020, value-based care contract providers have learned to withstand the economic impact of pandemics on the healthcare industry as they establish patient-centric healthcare practices,” he continues. .. “Their income was not as dramatically affected as the income of their paid peers, as they were able to quickly put resources into action to provide the best service to their patients.”

Recent research shows that the healthcare industry has a different understanding of the definition of value-based care, and now the workforce needs to be restructured more than ever.

“It is imperative that people working to improve the health of the community speak the same language,” said Dr. Le Chauny Woodard, general internist and founding director of the Humana Institute for Integrated Medical Systems Science at the University of Houston, in a release. .. “Collaboration with this content ensures that everyone, from doctors and nurses to social workers, pharmacists, claimants and even healthcare consumers, needs to work together. These multi-sector partnerships give patients the best possible care and achieve the best results at the lowest possible cost. “

The program consists of six courses and one capstone project, each of which contains several learning modules and total assignments. Participants can take one of six courses, each release, receiving each certificate individually or in bulk to specify their area of ​​expertise.

“The healthcare industry is changing rapidly, and high-quality, flexible learning can help support healthcare professionals in the future,” said Betty Vandenbosch, Coursera’s Chief Content Officer, in a release. I will. “We are pleased to partner with leaders such as the University of Houston and Humana to deliver work-related content in new areas of value-based care.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos